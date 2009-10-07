Details Magazine is the Next Conde Nast Title to Feel the Burn

While Conde Nast denies any more magazine shutdowns after the four titles they cut on Monday, they are still hurting. Details Publisher Steven DeLuca was quietly let go the day after the company announced that they were cutting Gourmet, Cookie, Modern Bride, and Elegant Bride.

William Wackermann, who is also in charge of Glamour and Brides, will replace DeLuca.

It’s surprising that Details even survived; the magazine could have folded for the same reason others did. It seems just as redundant as having several bridal or food magazines did; it serves the same purpose as another Conde Nast men’s fashion magazine magazine, GQ.

Earlier this year, Conde Nast cut business magazine Portfolio.