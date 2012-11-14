The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Fête: What Comfort Food They Ate, Who Won, And More

At last night’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards, models, celebrities, and socialites came out in full force to celebrate the slew of designers being honored. The Fashion Fund has provided money and invaluable mentoring to designers for the past eight years, including A-list fashion stars like Joseph Altuzarra and Alexander Wang. The evening is one of the hottest tickets of the year, and we’ve rounded up all of the details about the glamorous event.

The Location: The event took place in a loft space at 548 West 22nd Street.

The Guests: Alexa Chung, Emma Stone, Jenna Lyons, Karlie Kloss, Ashley Greene, Miranda Kerr, Chanel Iman, Coco Rocha, and Dakota Fanning were only a few of the high-powered guests who stepped out.

The Food: This year, fashion industry insiders ditched their diets and chowed down on a dinner of chicken pot pie. It is rumored that Anna Wintour favors the dish for its “efficiency.”

The Winners: Greg Chait was the big winner for his collection The Elder Statesman, while footwear designer Tabitha Simmons was a runner-up. Another runner-up was Jennifer Meyer, a jewelry designer who also happens to be the wife of Tobey Maguire.

The Prizes: The grand prize winner, Chait, walked away with $300,000, and the runner-ups each snagged a cool $100,000.

The Keynote Speaker: Chelsea Clinton introduced the keynote speaker, one of the most influential men in fashion, Christopher Bailey of Burberry. He spoke about his career evolution, and how he got to be the Creative Director of a billion dollar brand.