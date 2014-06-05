First Look: Destiny’s Child Reunite for New Michelle Williams Music Video

With no official plans for a Destiny’s Child reunion in the works, we’ll happily take whatever we can get as far as getting Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams together. Luckily, it seems the trio feels the same way, because Beyoncé and Rowland are being featured on Williams’ new single “Say Yes”, which was released earlier this week.

Even more exciting? All three ladies will appear in the “Say Yes” music video, along with Beyoncé’s sister Solange. The image pictured above is the first look at the upcoming video.

Williams spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the collaboration and video shoot saying: “We heard all this commotion going on while we were filming. We filmed at somebody’s house and they probably got excited and called their cousins and friends and, next thing you know, the whole town was on one street.”

As for the reason behind the reunion? Williams says it’s because Rowland and Beyoncé heard an unfinished version of “Say Yes” and fell so in love with the song that they demanded a version with the whole Destiny’s Child crew.

“Say Yes” is from Williams’s upcoming fourth studio album, Journey To Freedom, which is expected to be released later this year. Listen to the song below:

Are you as excited about this reunion as we are? Share your thoughts in the comments below!