5 Tasty Holiday Treats You Can Have Delivered Straight to Your Door

‘Tis the season for holiday sweets! Nothing spreads cheer like a festive dessert, but I’m not a big baker—perhaps the understatement of the year—so I’d rather send my family and friends professionally-baked goods instead. Luckily, there are plenty of chocolatiers and bakeries that deliver desserts across the country.

I enjoy indulging in all manner of candy, cookies, cakes and other festive desserts during December, but even more so this year. 2020 has been super stressful, and I’ll be ordering All! Of! The! Treats! I also don’t have access to my mom and sister’s baked goods this year since we’re social-distancing, so I’m left to fend for myself. I’ve only made bake-and-break cookies on my own, so sending my first attempt at a made-from-scratch cake to friends seems a little cruel. I’ll stick to deliveries from the pros, thanks!

If you still want to contribute to your family’s gathering even if you can’t physically be there, consider sending a surprise dessert. Thanks to the internet, there’s plenty of desserts I can send to friends in other boroughs or even states. Famous dessert spots like Milkbar offer online delivery, and Goldbelly (which is sort of like Grubhub, but for shipping food across the country) has plenty of amazing bakeries to browse.

From cake to babka, you can basically find any dessert you’re craving—even if your craving is super specific, like peppermint bark.

Still, deciding what to send when you aren’t at a bakery in-person can be difficult, so I did the research for you and found some of the most delectable desserts that you can send with ease. The holidays are almost here, so you place your order ASAP—especially if you’re shipping it far.

Delicious Chocolate Truffles

If you want something a little different from the boxes of chocolates and cakes out there, check out Milkbar’s chocolate birthday truffles. These truffles are so rich that it’s like eating cake batter. P.S. you can order them anytime—it doesn’t have to be your birthday or a holiday to indulge.

A Cocolate-Lover’s Buffet

This chocolate tackle box from Dylan’s Candy Bar includes 12 different chocolatey snacking options, so you know exactly how much of each chocolate you have left. It’s a great modern take on the classic box of chocolates.

Show-Stopping Cake

If you want to show up to your holiday party with a Great British Baking Show-worthy dessert from Duff Goldman Cakes, this chocolate peppermint cake is your solution. This four-layer cake boasts a peppermint buttercream and a fondant gingerbread on top. You’ll be dubbed MVP of the night, no doubt.

Cinnamon Delight

Get a traditional cinnamon babka loaf from the famous Russ & Daughters in Brooklyn. Topped with streusel, this loaf is sweet without being too sweet. If you live all the way in California, don’t fret. You can get it shipped across the country through Goldbelly.

Holiday Peppermint Bark

You can’t go wrong with Ghirardelli—especially when it comes to their famous peppermint bark. If you’re craving this festive treat, you can ship it you or your loved ones. It’s currently $7 off on the chocolatier’s website.