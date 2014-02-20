StyleCaster
Share

10 Lovely Desktop Wallpapers To Make Your Laptop Prettier

What's hot
StyleCaster

10 Lovely Desktop Wallpapers To Make Your Laptop Prettier

Kristen Bousquet
by
10 Shares
10 Lovely Desktop Wallpapers To Make Your Laptop Prettier
10 Start slideshow

Let’s be honest—most of us spend an unhealthy number of hours on the computer. With Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and much, much more it’s hard not to check up on the social media world just about every 5 seconds or so.

MORE: 18 Stylish Techcessories to Dress Up Your Gadgets

Since we spend so much time on our laptops, we figure that we might as well be looking at something pretty! This is where desktop wallpapers come in handy. We’ve searched the web for the more adorable and inspiring wallpapers to make your computer that much prettier!

Click through the slideshow to check them out. Let us know which is your favorite!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

Gratitude Wallpaper by Breanna Rose

Floral Hello Wallpaper by Breanna Rose

Spring Florals Wallpaper by The Fox Is Black

"Start where you are, Use what you have, Do what you can" Wallpaper by Design-Milk

Golden Dots Wallpaper by Design Love Fest

"Make It Happen" Wallpaper by Breanna Rose

Summer Pops Wallpaper by Creative Index Blog

"Be Your Best Self" Wallpaper by Creative Index

"Hustle Harder" Wallpaper by The Sweet Escape

Colored Cactus Wallpaper by Helen Dealtry

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Happy Birthday, Rihanna! See Her Hairstyles Through the Years

Happy Birthday, Rihanna! See Her Hairstyles Through the Years
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share