10 Things Every Woman Needs at Her Desk to Go From Day to Night

Going straight from work to an evening event isn’t always easy—whether you’re caught off guard with an invitation midday (while wearing jeans and sneakers) or find yourself stuck doing your makeup in the cramped ladies room for an event you’ve had in your calendar for months (fluorescent lighting is not your friend.)
While it’s certainly not practical to keep an entire alternate wardrobe and a fully stocked makeup bag at your desk at all times, a few carefully thought out essentials will go a long w
From that evening-ready pump to the perfect shade of lipstick, here are 10 essentials every woman have on hand at the office, so you’ll be ready for whatever invitation comes your way.
Whether planned or impromptu, going from the office to after-work events is always a challenge. Keep these key pieces at your desk, and you'll be ready for any invitation that comes your way.
The perfect evening pumps.
Have party perfect pumps on the ready at your desk in black or silver that will dress up whatever you happen to be wearing.
Tamara Mellon Addicted metallic leather pumps ($595; available at Net-a-Porter).
The wear-with-anything evening clutch.
Nothing gives away that you just came from work quite like carrying an oversized work bag to an evening event. Keep a small satin clutch at your desk for those last minute invititations, and get in the habit of bringing it back to your desk the next day so it's always an option.
Bottega Veneta Nero Satin Knot ($1,450; available at Bottega Veneta).
Sub the work blazer for an evening wrap.
While you might have worn a blazer to work, sub it for an evening wrap for evening events for a more cocktail appropriate look. The best part? They are easy to store at your desk because they fold perfectly flat.
J.Crew refined silk-cashmere wrap ($75; available at J.Crew).
A little-black-dress (that is also wrinkle-proof).
A killer little black dress is perfect for basically any occassion. Keep one at your desk, and you'll be ready for any invitation that comes your way. Opt for one in a wrinkle-proof fabric like jersey, which will be the easiest to store.
Diane von Furstenberg Angelia ruched stretch-jersey mini dress ($225; available at Net-a-Porter).
The ultimate statement earrings.
A little sparkle will go a long way in dressing basically anything you are wearing up. Statement earrings are a more versatile choice than a necklace—wear a pair and you'll instantly feel just a little more glam.
Oscar de la Renta pave teardrop earrings ($390; available at Oscar de la Renta).
Spritz some rosewater on your face.
It's hard to look fresh after a long day at the office, so keep a bottle of rosewater at the ready to spritz on your face after you reapply makeup. Not only will it give you an intant boost, but it'll also keep your makeup in place.
Chantecaille pure rosewater ($62; available at Chantecaille).
The do-your-makeup-anywhere hand mirror.
Makeup is a key ingredient for taking your look from day to night, but doing it in the ladies room at work isn't always the easiest, nor is doing it at your desk with a tiny compact. A hand mirror that's large enough for you oto see your whole face is an office neccessity.
CB2 reflection hand mirror ($19.95; available at CB2).
The perfect shade of bold lipstick.
Evening makeup doesn't have to be heavy—all you really need is the perfect shade of bold lipstick or gloss to completely transform your look.
Yves Saint Laurent Glossy Stain in orange de chine ($35; available at Saks Fifth Avenue).
Ultra-glam mascara.
It's always better to keep your office beauty routine to a mininum. Besides a bold lip, a coat of mascara is really all you need before heading out for the evening.
Tom Ford Beautry Extreme Mascara ($42; available at Saks Fifth Avenue).
An easy-to-store portable steamer.
Whatever you choose to wear to an evening event post-work, it always should be wrinkle-free. That's why a tiny hand-held steamer should be on your office-drawer checklist.
Conair Extreme Steam handheld garment steamer ($39.49; available at Target).