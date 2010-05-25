Designers Young And Old Turn Out For Stefano Tonchi’s CFDA Cocktail

While some in town were in full-on Sex and the City 2 mode, the devoted (and notable) fashion circle was gathering for another sort of soiree. Newly crowned Conde Nast editor Stefano Tonchi of W magazine hosted an intimate rooftop cocktail with Nadja Swarovski for the nominees and honorees of the upcoming CFDA Fashion Awards, and the designers turned out to pay their respects.

And how. With a guest list that included Donna Karan, Maria Cornejo, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler, Jason Wu, Rachel Roy, Eddie Borgo and Joseph Altuzarra, it was a veritable designer smorgasbord (or heaven) of young and old. Tack on a far flung Midtown West location complete with stunning wraparound rooftop, and the insider feel was conducive to some relaxed chit chat.

“It’s available online now!” Cynthia Rowley mentioned of her gorgeous cut-out top with flutter hem when we started talking outfits. (I was wearing a yellow tie-dye sheath by the designer. Good timing!)

Fresh off a Michelle Obama win, Prabal Gurung chatted up a bevy of girls including Maggie Betts and Bonnie Morrison the latter of whom was wearing a gorgeous cuff by Dana Lorenz and didn’t break his dapper stride when a false fire alarm sounded. (In fact, the entire fashion crowd was apparently unflappable no scrambling fire drills with this crew.)

But in a moment of save the best for last, men’s designer and Swarovski award nominee Patrik Ervell made quite the exit. Chancing upon a girl friend in the elevator, the designer teased, “I’ve met you before, but I thought you didn’t remember me.”

Where exactly? “We met on a bed,” he added with a twinkle in his eye. At which point, the elevator conductor chimed in, “Whew! Is it hot in here or is it just me?”

