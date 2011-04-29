Designers Weigh in On Kate’s McQueen, Do You Care?

I think it’s fairly doubtless that Catherine Middleton’s (yes, she can be Catherine now) Alexander McQueen wedding gown by Sarah Burton is beyond reproach. It’s elegant, classic, sophisticated, intricate, and she’s still wearing it rightthissecond! WWD, in all its quick to get the PR flacks on the phone for some pull quotes ways, already got word from designers on Kate’s choice. Let’s use this excuse to display the kiss photo and see what some of them had to say shall we?

Karl Lagerfeld: She is very elegant. The dress is classic and goes very well in the Westminster decor. It almost reminds me of (Queen) Elizabeths wedding, the royal weddings in the Fifties. The proportion of the train is good. The lace is very pretty. I like the veil a lot.

Christian Lacroix: I like the dress very much, simpler than expected: A combination just in between 1956 Grace Kelly and 1947 Queen Elizabeth dress. I love the modest veil with the Queen Mothers Thirties scroll tiara and balanced volume of the whole gown. Shes radiant; She never was so beautiful. And Prince Williams red Irish uniform is gorgeous.

Hubert de Givenchy: The dress is very simple and very nice. The veil is a little flat, but because she has such a lovely face, she can afford to wear it this way. She is very pretty. On choosing McQueen overall: Its a lovely thought, a nice tribute.

Peter Copping of Nina Ricci: Very much in a royal tradition, reminiscent of Queen Elizabeths and a little bit Grace Kelly. She looks happy, radiant and natural.

Donatella Versace: “Kate’s dress was beautiful. She looked very regal.”

Viktor & Rolf: Kates dress was simply elegant. Her hair down was a beautiful and natural touch, and the tiara was stunning. She looked as at-ease as humanly possible and was radiant. Our compliments.

Elie Saab: It was a very elegant dress, subtly refined and discreet, in keeping with her style. I would have liked it even more with a little extra volume and a longer train.

Ann-Sofie Johansson, head of design at H&M: “Kate Middletons dress is beautiful. She looks absolutely stunning today at the royal wedding. The lace together with the long sleeves really showed the craftsmanship and hours of work that has gone into creating a dress like this. The dress suits Kate Middleton perfectly and Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen surely lived up to my expectations. I also think that the lovely flower bouquet will set the trend for many brides to be”

Mark Badgley of Badgley Mischka:

“James and I have goose bumps! The dress is perfection; and will stand the test of time. It is a classic Grace Kelly look. The skirt is divine. We love the hair down and the veil. The proportion is beautiful.”

Alexis Mabille: Kates dress is a classic, very elegant and pure. It reminds me of Princess Graces wedding dress in a modern version with deeper cleavage, the draping at the back in reference to McQueen.

Ralph Rucci of Chado Ralph Rucci: “I love it. I’m so glad she went with Sarah Burton, who is brilliant. The dress encompasses all the necessities of the protocal a future Queen should represent. It rings in a youthfulness that reflects the future monarchy.”

It’s unanimous! It’s perfect.

Photo: Peter Macdiarmid, Getty Images