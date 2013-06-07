The Designers From Calvin Rucker On Where To Hang Out In LA This Summer

You probably have either Joie Rucker or Caroline Calvin (or both) to thank for your favorite pair of jeans. Rucker founded the label Joie while Calvin is the former SVP of Global Design at Levi Strauss & Co.

The pair have now teamed up on Calvin Rucker—a line that including dresses, flirty tees, and of course, great denim. “In years past, we took different paths to build our experience and reputations and eventually climbed enough hills and turned enough corners to be at right place at the right time,” Calvin shared. “And now this is it. The next big chapter!”

As for the process of getting the company creatively off the ground, Rucker shared: “We pulled out all of our favorite modern and vintage pieces from our past inspirations and designs and spent days building a creative wall, the reference point of who and what we wanted to be. We took a trip to Europe to visit our favorite cities to hang out and see what inspired us, and determine how we see the fashion world in the future.”



Rucker and Calvin also happen to be the two ultimate California girls—so we had to have them share their favorite spots in Los Angeles to unwind during the summer. From their favorite Malibu beach to where to grab juice, their spots aren’t to be missed.

Joie Rucker’s Favorite LA Spots:

Little Dume Beach

“Old school Malibu beach, untouched, and gorgeous,” Rucker shares.

Westward Beach Road, Malibu

The Vitamin Barn Juice Bar

“You might see anyone here,” Rucker says. “My favorite juice is The Pamela.”

23823 Malibu Road, Malibu

Nobu Malibu

“My friend Gregorio Stephenson is their Executive Chef,” Rucker shares. “It is the most beautiful restaurant and of course the food is unbelievable.”

22706 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, noburestaurants.com

The Hollywood Bowl

“Live music in a relatively small venue, and especially love the box seats with picnic tables,” Rucker says.

2301 North Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, hollywoodbowl.com

The Wiltern Theatre

“I love the vintage ambiance and the small venue keeps you up and close to the entertainers.”

3790 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, wilterntheatertickets.com

Caroline Calvin’s Favorite LA Spots:

Venice Beach Pier

“For a quick surf at sunset or walking the pier and watching tourists taking that perfect portrait shot of LA,” Calvin says.

Washington Boulevard and Ocean Front Walk, Los Angeles

Bergamot Station

“Eight acres of art and culture,” Calvin says. “An amazing complex full of contemporary art galleries, The Santa Monica Museum of Art , design studios, a cafe and frame shop. Absolutely superb!”

2525 Michigan Avenue, Santa Monica, bergamotstation.com

The Lazy Ox Canteen

“[An] awesome place to hang and share some tapas,” Calvin advises. “Super cool downtown feel with outside seating. Best burger ever and killer grilled cauliflower…you will want to try every plate on the menu!”

241 S San Pedro Street, Los Angeles, lazyoxcanteen.com

Kirk Douglas Theatre

“Not a bad seat in the house and local and worldwide premieres of new plays and musicals,” Calvin shares.

9820 W Washington Boulevard, Culver City, centertheatregroup.org

Book Soup Sunset

“The largest independent in Hollywood,” Calvin says. “[They] host author readings on an almost daily basis. Out front is New Mews that sells the most variety of international magazines and newspapers on the West Coast!”

8818 W Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, booksoup.com