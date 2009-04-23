Designers are Fighting Back

As Eric Wilson reports in the New York Times today, designers are not taking price cuts from the recession or the proliferation of copied goods lying down.

Tuesday, designers including Philip Crangi, Justin Giunta and Malia Mills proposed a “declaration of designers” to the CFDA. They want to fight back against markdowns imposed by retailers on designers.

The very next day, a group including Narciso Rodriguez, Maria Cornejo, Jason Wu and Thakoon Panichgul flew to Washington to reintroduce an anti-piracy bill to end the wave of blatant knockoffs.

Cynthia Rowley also recently visited Washington to speak with White House social secretary Desirée Rogers about “the fashion equivalent of an organic garden on the lawn,” in order to help bring production back to the US.

“People out there could be starting little factories, or fabric mills,” she said. “The more that we can introduce people to all the different possibilities, the more opportunities we are creating to build a really diverse foundation in fashion. You can’t have the top of the pyramid without the base.”