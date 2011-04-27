Designer You Need To Know Now: Katie Ermilio Fall 2011

I’m just warning you, Katie Ermilio is going to kill you slowly with her Fall 2011 lookbook, shot by Jamie Beck and featuring jewelry by Frieda & Nellie. It’s colorful and well-tailored yet drapey, and it gives you that kind of nervous twitch that occurs when you just know you want to make many, many, somewhat possibly unnecessary, but in no way not fun, purchases.

It’s ladylike in that Oscar or Carolina way, but perfectly appropriate for any pretty young thing. Bold hues like red, fuchsia and cobalt offset details like ruffles, sheer panels and bows and may elicit a sense of need while making it perfectly clear that this somewhat newcomer just might take fashion by storm.