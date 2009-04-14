Designer Sonja den Elzen Launched Eco-Friendly Fashion Before Going Green Was Cool

Designer Sonja de Elzen launched Thieves, her line of environmentally responsible clothing, way back in 2006. Even though it was just three years ago, the green fashion movement hadn’t really picked up speed yet, and for many designers, using sustainable fabrics was just a thought. In an interview on paper-doll.com, the designer said that her current contemporary collection is inspired by the abstract idea of cabinets of curiosities and the fantastical realms. Using an ethereal colour palette of charcoal, creme, slight gold shimmer, and bringing the styling and cuts of each piece to a more elegant place, yet giving the wearer a sense of sophisticated ease. As far as fabrics go, Sonja uses bamboo, tussah silks, tencel, organic wool crepes and organic cottons.

You can click here to read the interview and see images from the spring/summer collection.