Designer Says Beyoncé Is The Only Celebrity to Dry Clean Borrowed Clothes, Write Thank You Notes

Beyoncé may seem like she has every right to be the ultimate diva, but apparently it’s really not the case. In fact, it turns out that the mega-star is just as awesome and polite as we wished she’d be. Designer Rubin Singer—who recently designed a custom unitard which took two weeks to make for Bey’s Las Vegas concert on New Year’s Eve—told Glamour that Beyoncé, along with sister Solange Knowles, are “the only celebrities that always dry clean and send clothes back in a box, with a hand-written thank you note. They are true ladies.”

For someone as rich and famous as Knowles, it’s nice to see that she’s still got a head on her shoulders—and isn’t jaded by her blinding success.

“When you do a fitting with her, she doesn’t keep you waiting half a day like some celebrities do,” Singer said, adding: “When she’s there, she’s present and honest and grateful.”

We’re happy to hear that her classy persona isn’t just an act—and it should be a note to all you naughty celebrities who never return a sample without dry cleaning it first!