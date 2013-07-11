Here Are 5 Amazing High-End Designer Sales To Shop Today

Now that July has hit, there are some major mid-summer sales going on across the Web, and we’ve narrowed the pool down to five favorites. Featuring brands like Phillip Lim, Alexander McQueen, and Helmut Lang at incredible discounts—how often can you get a pair of McQueen sandals for sub-$500?—these high-end sales are amazing. And very, very, dangerous.

Check out the sales below, as well as one incredible piece from each one. Happy shopping!

1. Matches Fashion: Up To 70% Off

3.1 Phillip Lim Double-Layer Leather Jacket, $572; Originally $1,912

2. My-Wardrobe: Up To 70% Off

Preen Bloom Foral Paintdrop Dress, $316; Originally $1,055

3. ShoeScribe: Up To 50% Off

Alexander Wang Sandals, $314; Originally $625

4. Net-A-Porter: Up To 70% Off

Alexander McQueen Honeycomb Skirt, $929; Originally $3,095

5. Shopbop: Up To 70% Off



Helmut Lang Transparent Grid Sweatshirt, $93; Originally $310

