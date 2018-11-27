11 Designer Sale Finds You Can Score for 50% Off Before the Day Ends

Scroll To See More Images

The year’s most celebrated shopping holiday (Black Friday) has already come and gone. And its little sister (Cyber Monday) has, too. But we come bearing excellent news: The discounts aren’t over. A handful of retailers have extended their Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales well into this week—meaning there are tons (and we mean, tons) of deals out there that are still worth shopping.

In times like these, we start simply: We turn to the wishlists we’ve carefully compiled over the past several weeks and click through every single item, searching for discounts we might’ve missed. Then, we transition into maximal efficiency: We hit up our favorite digital retailers and comb through their sale sections for deep deals on designer duds.

Alexander McQueen might run a pretty penny ordinarily. But when Black Friday and Cyber Monday are in session, you can often score those pieces for half off—or more. Sure, you’ll still be dropping $2,000 on a skirt—but you’ll also be saving $2,000. And that’s a pretty good feeling, right?

In an effort to make your life a little easier (and a lot more discount-filled), we’ve rounded up our favorite designer sale finds on offer right now. Below, you’ll find 11 stunning pieces, all of which are marked down by at least 50 percent—and all of which are available for $540 or less. (We know that Alexander McQueen/$2,000 skirt thing sounds better in theory than in practice.)

Because designer duds are cute, but not breaking the bank is cuter—and you can get both at the same damn time by shopping the following designer sale finds.

Missoni Striped Wool Tank Top, $635 $317 at Matches Fashion

Literally already added this to our cart.

Paul Andrew Tindra Sandal, $795 $159 at Farfetch

Cute, versatile, comfy and discounted—need we say more?

Isabel Marant Oria Tartan Dress, $465 $232 at Matches Fashion

Equal parts seasonal and adorable.

Tome Wide-Leg Cropped Trousers, $675 $169 at Farfetch

You could wear these any place, any time.

Morgan Lane Leo Bikini Top, $184 $37 at Farfetch

This designer bikini top costs less than what you’d spend on a dinner out—take advantage.

MM6 Maison Margiela Polo Dress, $585 $292.49 at Nordstrom

Shirtdresses never go out of style.

Marc Jacobs Diamond Quilted Backpack, $200 $99.99 at Saks Off Fifth

Who’s up for back-to-school shopping season round two?

Rebecca Minkoff Pacha Jacket, $398 $199 at Neiman Marcus

Colorful faux fur is fun—and totally on-trend. And now’s the perfect time to stock up.

Thomas Wylde V-Back Dress, $1,600 $240 at Farfetch

At 85 percent off, this versatile AF LBD is a steal.

MM6 Maison Margiela Patched Wool Coat, $1,080 $539.98 at Nordstrom

Winter is only just beginning—and it’s worth having a few cute coats in rotation.

Jimmy Choo Brandon 100 Boots, $950 $380 at Farfetch

Jimmy Choo boots for under $400? Um, we’re sold.