Designer Reed Krakoff To Be Honored With Whitney American Art Award

Tomorrow, designer Reed Krakoff, President and Executive Creative Director of Coach, and also the founder of a namesake line, will be honored by the Whitney Museum of American Art with a Whitney American Art Award which is given each year to individuals who have proven “exceptional stewardship of artists and innovation in their respective fields,” according to the museum.

Also being awarded is Martin Z. Margulies, a Miami-based art collector, who recently made a $5 million bequest to the Whitney. Margulies founded the Margulies Foundation, and his prominent collection of contemporary art is on display at the Warehouse, a 45,000 square-foot exhibition space in Miami. The Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation and Michael Ward Stout, founding partner of the New York law firm Stout Thomas & Johnson, round out the honorees.

The 22nd American Art Award was designed by Anne Collier, whose work was included in the Whitney’s 2006 Biennial. The gala dinner will be held at the Highline Stages and Harper’s Bazaar editor Glenda Bailey, Larry Gagosian, Jeff Koons, Vanessa Traina, and Diane von Furstenberg, among others, are expected to attend.