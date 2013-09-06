What Designer Rebecca Taylor Eats During Fashion Week

There is no more stressful time for a fashion designer than twice a year, when they are tasked with preparing a runway show to debut their latest collection. Rebecca Taylor, a veteran of New York Fashion Week, has been in the business for over 17 years. In other words, she has been down this road many times. We can’t wait to see what Taylor sends down her Spring 2014 runway tomorrow. Wanting to know what her diet consists of during this very hectic time, we asked her just that! Clearly a woman after our own heart, she loves salt and vinegar chips!

Go-To Comfort Food During Fashion Week:

Turkey burger from 5 Napkin Burger.

Go-To Takeout Place:

Dig Inn—healthy, hearty food that gives me energy for the long prep days.

Fashion Week Snack:

I will indulge occasionally in salt and vinegar Pop Chips. And Chobani Yogurt parfaits—my new crush!

Post-Fashion Week Splurge Food:

Champagne sauce, my husband makes it. One cup of cream!

