Designer Rachel Antonoff Likes Comfort but Loves Louboutins

StyleCaster: Whats the first thing you do in the morning?

Rachel Antonoff: Turn on the T.V. to wake up to.

SC: How would you describe your style in one sentence?

RA: That’s a toughie. Rubie Keeler meets person that didn’t change out of pajamas. Haha.

SC: What influences your outfits on a daily basis?

RA: Extreme comfort. Probably too much.

SC: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

RA: I so rarely shop since I usually wear the stuff I make, but I love Barneys, Narnia on the Lower East Side, and Archangel Antiques in the East Village to name a few.

SC: What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

RA: Louboutin shoes.

SC: If you could swap closets with anyone who would it be?

RA: Someone with a LOT of Louboutins.

SC: How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

RA: Eek. Don’t know if I can answer that. I think Louboutins are unparalleled in terms of amazingness, but spending that much makes me deeply stressed.



Rachel Antonoff browses through the clothing racks in the StyleCaster studio.

SC: Do you have a signature accessory that you wear most often? Is there a story behind it?

RA: I often wear ribbon in my ponytail. I wear a silver Tiffany ring my sister gave me I don’t think I’ve taken it off in eight years.

SC: What would you title your memoir?

RA: Haha, such a good question. Maybe, None for Me, Thanks. Like the sound of that.

SC: iPhone or BlackBerry?

RA: BLACKBERRY! I feel strongly about this. I need the keypad!

SC: Do you have a signature scent? What is it?

RA: I don’t actually. Unless Bounce fabric sheets count. If so, then yes.

SC: If you had to pack for a long trip and could only bring 5 things, what would they be?

RA: Underwear, socks, sneakers, a great dress, more underwear.

SC: You seem to have a fun and creative approach to using pop culture and retro references what are some things you have been channeling recently?

RA: Well, I recently made a video with my friends re-creating the ‘Top That’ scene from the movie, Teen Witch. I LOVE campy Eighties movies like that. Troop Beverly Hills, Baby Boom, Adventures in Babysitting. So good.

SC: You have a vintage bent to your designs what eras do you like best and do you have any secrets to successful vintage shopping?

RA: Thanks! I’m kind of all over the place with eras I love them all. I really just love costumes and feeling like you’re somehow in character through clothes which can lend itself easily to any eras. I think the the secret to successful vintage shopping is extreme patience. Leave no rack un-searched!

SC: You use beautiful but non-traditional models in your lookbooks whats your viewpoint on hiring models. What do you look for?

RA: I like to use girls for the lookbooks who do all sorts of different, interesting things. Girls that people can look up to and who are of different shapes and sizes.

SC: Who are some people who have influenced your designs most?

RA: My brother Jack. He is effortlessly chic and it amazes me. He also has solid opinions. Also, my friend Nate. He comes on fabric appointments with me sometimes. Mostly my friends in general they are who I design for.

SC: Is there any one celebrity or famous figure that youd be most excited to see wear your designs?

RA: Oh yes. So many! Emma Watson is pretty awesome. Joanna Newsom. Will Cameron.

SC: Any bad habits you can admit to us?

RA: Terrible television. I love it all. I’m talking Greek here.

SC: Guilty pleasures?

RA: Terrible television. Cheesesteaks.

SC: What was the last song you listened to?

RA: “SOG Burning in Hell” by Steel Train.

SC: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

RA: Actually, I just received it the other day! From the very wise and above mentioned style icon, Nate Harold. “Relax and enjoy the sandwiches.” (It relates to something that won’t make sense here, but trust me, it’s good.)

SC: If you could time travel to any period, which would it be?

RA: So hard to pick! The Sixties. I think that would be an amazing time to be alive. Or the Twenties.

SC: Are there any accomplishments you have yet to cross off your bucket list?

RA: Of course! Write a book for one. Not fashion related, but still on the Bucket List. Learn French. Learn how to talk like a ventriloquist. And some others that are too embarassing to mention.

SC: Whats next?

RA: I’m thinking a lot about Spring 2011 and possibly an exciting collaboration on the horizon!

