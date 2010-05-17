Designer Q&A – Bibhu Mohapatra Strikes Out On His Own

Fall 2010 collection

Bibhu Mohapatra’s love for fashion began early on as a child in India. But rather than continue dreaming up little frocks from afar, he put his aspirations to the professional test by heading to NYC. From there it was only up and up for the rising design star. While studying at the Fashion Institute of Technology, Mohapatra landed a plum assistant designer position at Halston. After Halston, Bibhu was named design director at J. Mendel where he had Upper East Side’s finest clamoring for the luxurious gowns. After ten years designing for others, he gathered up the gumption to launch his namesake line in Spring 2008.

The fashion pack has taken notice. He was selected as part of the Fashion Incubator program by the CFDA and New York City Economic Development Corp. and at the end of this month, the designer is slated to accept the Young Innovator Award from the National Arts Club. We caught up with Bibhu before the big event to chat fashion, growing up in India and what’s on his inspiration board.

Stylecaster: A childhood in India must have been such a different experience than living in New York. Was fashion a part of your childhood?

Bibhu: Yes, fashion was a big part of my childhood since my Mother taught me how to sew and I spent a lot of time designing and making dresses for my sister.

When did you know you wanted to work for the fashion industry and what sparked that?

Growing up in India, surrounded by beautiful and colorful fabrics, the many different arts and crafts, and the architecture that inspired me. I knew at an early age that this is what I had a passion for, making clothes.



Fast forward to today and you have this great reputation and a budding label. As a designer, what is a day in your life like?

My day consists of taking inspiration from my travels and from everyday elements and coming up with ideas for a collection. I spend the day looking at fabrics, sketching ideas, draping on mannequins to give shapes to my ideas, as well as, dealing with the everyday tasks of managing a small business, such as, consulting with agents, overseeing and directing my atelier.



Fall 2010 collection

What inspires you and what is on your inspiration board?

I am inspired by New York life, the streets, sub cultures in this city, and many other places in my travels. Works of art, books, personalities, nature, science, music, movies etc., are my main source of inspiration. On my inspiration board I usually have fabric samples, sketches, colors samples, images of art, architecture and artists from different period in the history.

You’ve been in the fashion game awhile. Do you have any favorite fashion designers?

My favorite designers are Madeline Vionnet, James Galanos, Hubert Givenchy, Alexander McQueen and Azzedine Alaia.

We love Alaia too! How about favorite stores?

My favorite stores are Bergdorf Goodman, Colette, Hirshleifer’s and Susan of Burlingame.

Most designers seem to dress pretty basic, but do you have a favorite item in your closet?

My vintage Levi’s denim Jacket with a detachable mink liner inside. I love it because, it is very practical and I can wear it in the spring, fall and also in winter with the liner inside. It is a classic and it goes very well with my everyday style.

Speaking of style, how would you describe your own?

My style is all about the comfort of modern classic.

What does fashion mean to you and how would you describe your style?

To me fashion and style is one’s extension of their own persona.



The designer. All images courtesy of Bibhu Mohapatra

Follow Bibhu Mohapatra on Twitter @BibhuMohapatra or become a Facebook Fan!

Lorelei Marfil is a freelance writer, editor and blogger. She curated her love for fashion, working editorial stints at Cargo, Lucky and InStyle.com. Her blog Inside My Closet gives an inside look at the personal closets of industry favorites. Marfil also serves on the board of ASMENext. She currently resides in New York.

Related:

Designer Nary Manivong Thinks the World of Fashion

Fallie Designer Inspiration