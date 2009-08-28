Designer Profile: John Robshaw

Famed textile designer John Robshaw probably travels as much as I do, and, like me, one of his all time favorite places to visit is India. Some may compare it to the wild west at times, but that’s one thing I love about it – you never know what is going to happen next! Kind of like how New York was before it became gentrified… imagine going to the meat packing district 15 years ago to eat dinner and shop … everyone would have thought you were mental!

Visiting India literally changed how he envisioned his life. Originally earning a fine arts degree from Pratt, John went on a journey to India in search of natural indigo dyes for his paintings. He then discovered the amazing artisans side of the country and has been hooked ever since. Robshaw now makes some of the most amazing bedding coming out of India. The way he uses texture, color, and reinterpreted traditional Indian designs for the American market is really amazing. Recently I sat down with him to see what his influences are….

1. What is your favorite place in the world?

India of course!

2. What are your favorite movies?

The Passenger stars Jack Nicholson playing a reporter in Africa who suffers from major ennui and assumes the identity of a dead stranger not knowing he is a spy. Of course I noted that he had incredibly cool luggage! City of Ghosts finds Matt Dillon in Cambodia as a con man seeking redemption from his sins. I was particularly drawn to it because it balances the dreamlike quality of it’s the rich history to the nightmarish quality of the impoverished present of the country.

3. How has your design aesthetics changed in the last 5 years?

I am more open to it all.. Everything is interesting, relevant and can be interpreted in so many ways that nothing needs to be excluded really.

4. If you could design something else, what would it be?

Furniture- I have a fascinations with the Riyadh in these old market towns of Damascus with the inlay work, fountains.

5. What would people be most surprised to learn about you?

I am from Buffalo, play squash, was on a sequin mule when I first travelled to India.

6. What is your most prized possession?

A denim and bleach painting I did when I was in art school.