12 Designer Pouches Worth Splurging On This Fall

12 Designer Pouches Worth Splurging On This Fall

Perrie Samotin
by
12 Designer Pouches Worth Splurging On This Fall
If you were to closely examine street style trends (which, hello, we do pretty much every day), you’d notice that last year, it seemed everyone couldn’t get enough of the oversize bag. Nestled in the crook of their elbows, hoards of bloggers, editors, and street style stars zipped around town toting giant “It” satchels from designers such as CélineGivenchyProenza Schouler, and 3.1 Phillip Lim.

While we wouldn’t dream of filing away our bulky bags under the “what to store” category, we have been noticing a new trend that’s much, much more streamlined: small pouches. Or, more specifically, small designer pouches.

Yes, it seems the after-hours clutch model is fast moving into daylight, as we’ve been spotting countless street style stars toting tiny strap-free zip-top pouches made by top designers during the day at Fashion Week, on various style blogs, and right here in New York City on any given day.

Not only does zipping around town offer your shoulders, neck, and back respite from the aches and pains that come with lugging around every single thing you own, but small pouches look and feel extremely fresh, and they’re a simple way to make every outfit look that much more cool and low-maintenance.

That said, we rounded up 12 designer pouches worth splurging on this fall, including eye-catching styles by Kenzo, Meredith Wendell, Tory Burch, and more, so click through the gallery and start shopping now!

Kenzo Printed Mesh Pouch, $90; at Net-a-Porter

Charlotte Olympia Wolf Silk Satin and Leather Pouch, $492; at luisaviaroma.com

Meredith Wendell Little Shaver Clutch, $195; at Meredith Wendell

Rebecca Minkoff 'My Junk' Lissa Pouch, $95; at Cusp

Kenzo Eye Pouch, $225; at Matches

Comme Des Garcons Leather Pouch, $110; at Farfetch

3.1 Phillip Lim Embossed Croc Zip Pouch, $295; at Farfetch

Manish Arora Large Printed Leather Pouch, $408; at Louisaviaroma.com

Pierre Hardy Grain Calf Pouch, $295; at Forward by Elyse Walker

Tory Burch Calf Hair Priscilla Pouch, $95; at Tory Burch

Alice + Olivia Hair Calf Envelope Pouch, $56; at Shopbop

The 10 Best Navy Blue Nail Polishes

The 10 Best Navy Blue Nail Polishes
