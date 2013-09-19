If you were to closely examine street style trends (which, hello, we do pretty much every day), you’d notice that last year, it seemed everyone couldn’t get enough of the oversize bag. Nestled in the crook of their elbows, hoards of bloggers, editors, and street style stars zipped around town toting giant “It” satchels from designers such as Céline, Givenchy, Proenza Schouler, and 3.1 Phillip Lim.

While we wouldn’t dream of filing away our bulky bags under the “what to store” category, we have been noticing a new trend that’s much, much more streamlined: small pouches. Or, more specifically, small designer pouches.

Yes, it seems the after-hours clutch model is fast moving into daylight, as we’ve been spotting countless street style stars toting tiny strap-free zip-top pouches made by top designers during the day at Fashion Week, on various style blogs, and right here in New York City on any given day.

Not only does zipping around town offer your shoulders, neck, and back respite from the aches and pains that come with lugging around every single thing you own, but small pouches look and feel extremely fresh, and they’re a simple way to make every outfit look that much more cool and low-maintenance.

That said, we rounded up 12 designer pouches worth splurging on this fall, including eye-catching styles by Kenzo, Meredith Wendell, Tory Burch, and more, so click through the gallery and start shopping now!