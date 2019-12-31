10 Designer Phone Cases That Are Cheaper Than a New Bag

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re like most of the population, you use your phone more than pretty much anything else you own. While a designer handbag or tote is a lust-worthy investment splurge, glamming up your phone with a luxe logo-laden case is a much more budget-friendly alternative to dropping thousands on a bag. Plus, if you’re low-key into the enduring logomania craze, but don’t want to come off as too showy, a luxury phone accessory is the perfect middle ground to add some glam to your tech without looking flagrant (in case you’re concerned about that.) All modesty side though, designer phone cases are also a great way to get the look and feel of owning a high-end accessory—but at a fraction of the price you’d pay for a wallet or purse by the same label.

As a side note, they’ll also give your mirror selfies a touch of glam (#SubtleShowOff, anyone?). Frankly, whether you’re a loyal iPhone owner or devote ‘Droid user, smartphones are quite an investment in their own right, so why not take dress yours up a bit with some designer flare. Not only will they protect your pricey device, but they’ll also instantly transform it into a stylish statement accessory. This understated approach to flaunting your refined taste and knack for designer labels gives your look a touch opulence to your everyday look, without feeling over the top. From Gucci to Off-White, some of the most sought after labels are now offering sophisticated phone cases that, while not exactly cheap by any means, offer those with a taste for designer duds on a budget, a much more cost-effective way to splurge without tapping into your savings account.

The classic Gucci logo found on the some of the label’s most iconic handbag models.

MCM’s coveted logo made quite a splash this year, making its way to hats and backpacks. Now you can dress up your phone with the designer motif.

Off-White is one of those “cool” labels that feels exclusive and ubiquitous at the same time. This multi-logo hard shell case gives your iPhone X a dash of the brand’s signature, irreverent style, while also protecting it from damage.

A simple but chic logo case, with a pop of color.

This Prada case features the designer’s metal logo and gets a touch of charm thanks to the pop-art-inspired rose + lightning print pattern.

This Chloe leather case gives your iPhone a dapper makeover instantly.

This Gucci phone case is basically a mini Dionysus handbag in the beloved Ophidia print.

Burberry’s classic and understated check motif makes it way to tech.

This leather case looks chic AF, but it’s also super functional. It offers a bit of extra gripping power when you’re taking a selfie or holding your phone.

Marc Jacobs classic logo with a pop of bubblegum pinks. Oh, and it’s only $50.

