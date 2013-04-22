Designer Nary Manivong On How To Throw A Summer Rooftop Party

We’ve had our eye on designer Nary Manivong (pictured below) for a while. First he came to our attention as the subject of the documentary Dressed depicting his rise from homeless teenager to accomplished New York-based designer. Then he started fashion line NAHM with Ally Hilfiger (yes, of that Hilfiger clan) in 2011, winning acclaim for wearable basics with a twist. NAHM shuttered in September of last year, and Manivong struck out on his own early this year, launching his own line. Ever the wily entrepreneur, he launched a Kickstarter campaign to help raise funding, and recently launched e-commerce where you can pre-order his Fall 2013 collection.

What you might not know about Manivong, though, is that he is the consummate entertainer and a great cook. One of his favorite things to do in the summer is to throw improptu rooftop parties at his Williamsburg, Brooklyn apartment, in a space big enough to fit 200 people (a total anomaly in New York City). Manivong said of an epic bash that he threw last summer, “It was right after Memorial Day weekend and I had just gotten back from Maine, and a small get-together just turned into an impromptu rager. Friends were inviting friends, a friend DJ’ed, and there were plenty of drinks.”

Here, Manivong’s top tips on how to throw a kickass rooftop soiree of your own that will have your friends buzzing for weeks. P.S.: We are expecting an invite this summer Nary!



1. Don’t Overthink the Food. “I try to keep the cooking light,” Manivong says.”Grilling, South of the Border tacos, that kind of stuff. And I make great guacamole and cole slaw—those are specialties.” As for how Manivong acquired his cooking know-how he shared, “I am a big fan of the Food Network especially Chopped. I’ve learned from trial and error.”

2. Don’t Skimp On the Booze. “A lot of whiskey is required for a great party and champagne in the summer,” Manivong says. Hard to argue.

3. Choose a Killer Playlist. Get a friend to DJ your party as a favor, as Manivong often does. “I like a diverse range of music from very old school hip hop to what’s hot right now, like Grimes,” he shared.

5. Invite An Eclectic Crowd (And the More the Merrier). Manivong says that one of the special ingredients that make his parties great is that his guest-list is always diverse. “I rely on word of mouth,” he said. “Friends of friends, entertainers, painters, lawyers, doctors—a big range of people always makes for a great party.”

5. Remember These Three Things Above All Else. Manivong says to keep in mind: “The people first with great energy, good food and of course the music,” are the elements that make for a great party. Don’t overthink it as the party host and remember to have some fun yourself!