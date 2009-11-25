Designer Naeem Khan Latest to Dress Michelle Obama

We have watched Michelle Obama‘s every move as the very fashionable First Lady, from when she first stepped out in Narciso Rodriguez to her famously bold choice of the then-unknown designer Jason Wu. Since then, we have seen her make interesting choices from unexpected designers, whether it be a smart sheath from Target, a jacket by Zero + Maria Cornejo, or shoes from Maison Martin Margiela.

Last night, the First Lady chose a gold sheath dress by Indian-American designer Naeem Khan. Tuesday night’s event was the first State Dinner held under the Obama administration. Guests included Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his wife, Gursharan Kaur. Earlier Tuesday, Obama wore a skirt by another Indian-American designer, Rachel Roy. Not only is she an incredibly fashionable figure, she uses her clothing to make a statement.

The custom handmade dress took three weeks and 40 people to complete in Khan’s workshop in India. As Khan told Larry King, he created three gowns for the event, which were coordinated through Obama’s unofficial stylist Ikram Goldman in Chicago and she requested something “Indian, chic, simple, but very glamorous.” Of seeing the First Lady in his design, Khan called the moment, “So joyous. For me to be part of this historic occasion, being Indian, it is beyond amazing. It is an incredible moment for me.”

White House Social Secretary Desiree Rogers wore Commes de Garcones.