Breaking Down How Much This Season’s Designer Micro Bags Cost By Inch

One of this spring’s hottest fashion trends is without question designer micro bags—miniature versions of various iconic bags from major labels like Prada, Fendi, and Dior.
The Blonde Salad’s Chiara Ferragni appears to have every single color of Fendi’s Micro Peekaboo bag—about the size of an orange—which she’s been carrying throughout the latest round of fashion weeks from Milan to Paris. Meanwhile, the miniature version of the iconic Lady Dior bag is a favorite of stylesetters like Olivia Palermo and Miroslava Duma.
However, don’t think that because these bags are tiny—some aren’t even big enough to fit an iPhone 6, let alone a wallet—they don’t come with some seriously hefty price tags.
We’ve broken down just how much these teeny tiny designer bags cost by cubic inch. Something tells us the diehard fashionistas out there won’t be dissuaded by sticker shock.
Photo:
Getty Images
Fendi Micro Peekaboo Nappa Leather Bag
Price: $1,550; available at Nordstrom
Dimensions: 6 inches width x 4.25 inches height x 2.25 inches depth
Price Per Cubic Inch: $27.01
Dior "Lady Dior" Embroidered Satin Bag
Price: $8,100; available at Dior Boutiques Nationwide, 1-800-929-Dior
Dimensions: 6.7 inches width x 5.9 inches height x 2.76 inches depth
Price Per Cubic Inch: $74.24
Mulberry Mini Lily Bag
Price: $590; available at Mulberry
Dimensions: 5.75 inches width x 4.25 inches height x 2.5 inches depth
Price Per Cubic Inch: $10.73
Chloé "The Marcie" Mini Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
Price: $815; available at Net-a-Porter
Dimensions: 7.5 inches width x 7.25 inches height x 3.75 inches depth
Price Per Cubic Inch: $4
Moschino Mini Crocodile-Effect Leather Cross-Body Bag
Price: $655; available at MatchesFashion
Dimensions: 3.8 inches width x 3 inches height x 1.5 inches depth
Price Per Cubic Inch: $50.78
Balenciaga Mini Papier A4 Leather Cross-Body Bag
Price: $1,745; available at Matches Fashion
Dimensions: 9 inches width x 7 inches height x 4 inches depth
Price Per Cubic Inch: $6.92
Dolce & Gabbana Mini Sicily Crocodile Cross-Body Bag
Price: $2,411; available at Matches Fashion
Dimensions: 7 inches width x 5.5 inches height x 2.5 inches depth
Price Per Cubic Inch: $25.05
Prada Safiano Lux Double Handle Mini Satchel
Price: $1,060; available at Saks
Dimensions: 7 inches width x 5 inches height x 3 inches depth
Price Per Cubic Inch: $10.01