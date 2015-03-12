Breaking Down How Much This Season’s Designer Micro Bags Cost By Inch

One of this spring’s hottest fashion trends is without question designer micro bags—miniature versions of various iconic bags from major labels like Prada, Fendi, and Dior.

The Blonde Salad’s Chiara Ferragni appears to have every single color of Fendi’s Micro Peekaboo bag—about the size of an orange—which she’s been carrying throughout the latest round of fashion weeks from Milan to Paris. Meanwhile, the miniature version of the iconic Lady Dior bag is a favorite of stylesetters like Olivia Palermo and Miroslava Duma.

However, don’t think that because these bags are tiny—some aren’t even big enough to fit an iPhone 6, let alone a wallet—they don’t come with some seriously hefty price tags.

We’ve broken down just how much these teeny tiny designer bags cost by cubic inch. Something tells us the diehard fashionistas out there won’t be dissuaded by sticker shock.