Designer Maria Pinto to Outfit the Obamas at Chicago Olympics Bid

Chicago-based designer Maria Pinto, along with fellow Chicago designers Hart Schaffner Marx and Lee Allison, were chosen to dress Chicago’s Olympic delegation team, which includes President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, on Friday when they vote on the 2016 Summer Games at the International Olympic Committee.

We already knew that The First Lady was a fan of Maria Pinto; she wore her designs on the day her husband announced his candidacy, and again when he spoke at the Democratic National Convention.

We can’t wait to see what everyone’s wearing!