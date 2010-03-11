Designer Madeleine Thompson: It All Started with a Cashmere Beanie

Having grown up in both London and Hong Kong, knitwear designer Madeleine Thompson melds her experiences and perspectives from both ends of the globe into one unique design aesthetic. After the very first piece in her collection– a cashmere beanie– began popping up on the heads of fashionable stars like Sienna Miller and Lily Donaldson, Thompson’s career has only continued to flourish. Here, the designer discusses her favorite fashion hot spots around the world, and what’s next for the Madeleine Thompson brand.

Name: Madeleine Thompson

Age: 29

Occupation: Designer and creator of Madeleine Thompson Cashmere

Location: Between Hong Kong and London– mostly Heathrow Airport

SC: First thing’s first– where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

MT: Sign of the Times on Elyston Street, SW3, London. It’s a designer second-hand store, and I find the most amazing clothes in there for 1/3 of the price. I’ve found silk Marni dresses and YSL handbags. Also– less secret– but Liberty is the best department store in the world– I can get lost for hours in there.

SC: How would you describe your style in one sentence?

MT: Relaxed, understated, elegant.

SC: What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

MT: I’m coveting Rose 31 perfume from Le Labo. Also, scarves– Josh Goot and

David Szeto are doing some great ones at the moment.

SC: How often do you wear your own clothes? What other designers do you wear?

MT: Every day! I really do wear my clothes all the time. I think about what I’ll wear when I’m designing them– I think I’m the typical customer. I live in both Hong Kong and London– so for the London weather I live in anything from

Topshop jeans to Marni, whereas in Hong Kong, I’ll stick to vintage sundresses

and American Apparel tees.

SC: If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

MT: I’ve heard Claudia Schiffer has a storage warehouse full of vintage Alaia.

SC: What are your favorite online destinations?

MT: UK site, matchesfashion.com is great. I also lovevintageous.com for good quality vintage.

SC: If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

MT: The 70s in Los Angeles. I’d be a groupie and hang around the Sunset Strip listening to heroes like Jackson Browne, Neil Young, and Joni Mitchell wearing caftans with flowers in my hair.

SC: If you could get personal fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

MT: Mmmm. Tricky, I think I would like to sit at the side of any great couturier in

their heyday– and just watch the comings and goings, and learn. Dior, YSL, Chanel– any of the greats.

SC: If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

MT: Annie Hall.

SC: Tell us about the pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and

replacing over and over again.

MT: Prada sandals, American Apparel white t-shirts, our cashmere maxi dresses in cream and charcoal, Stella McCartney blazers, Topshop jeans, and cocktail

rings.

SC: How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

MT: It depends– the perfect pair– no price on perfection. I do feel guilty

though.

SC: Best city in the world to shop?

MT: I think if you know a city well, then the secrets open up and you can find the most incredible stores. For that reason, London is where I get the best clothes. However, I reckon if I knew more secret hideaways in NYC, it might, just might, top my favorite city in the world, London.

SC: It’s your final supper– who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

MT: I just love being with my best friends and family. But, I would have Peter

Sellers, Kenny from South Park for the jokes, and maybe Ryan Gosling for eye candy. And we would have Chinese food.

SC: Did you go to prom? What did you wear?

MT: I went to school in England, so we didn’t have an official prom, but we did

have a dance– I ended up wearing quite a punky dress that was orange, and I looked quite extraordinary! I realized then that I really hate to look like everyone else.

SC: What theme song best describes your life?

MT: “Wonderwall” by Oasis and “You Were Always on My Mind” by Elvis.

SC: How would your best friend describe you?

MT: Passionate, kind, mad, energetic, fun, happy.

SC: Is there a movie character you most identify with?

MT: The Dude from The Big Lebowski or Marty McFly from Back to the Future.

SC: Favorite childhood television show?

MT: Loved cartoons She-Ra and the Care Bears. Couldn’t get enough of them!

SC: What inspires you?

MT: Real people inspire me. We all go through genuine adventures, love stories,

and have proper experiences every day– we just have to remember to look for them. I can’t think of better inspiration.

SC: What’s next?

MT: My baby brand is growing up– were entering a new, exciting phase with

lots of things happening: expansion in America, a couple of top-secret

collaborations in the pipeline, and additional new capsule collections including a knitwear outerwear collection that were launching this year, with little jackets and coats. We also have a more affordable line, which will be unveiled in select stores in 2011. But Im not even allowed to say the name yet! So much to do, so little time– I love it.

