Designer Lookbooks Are Getting the Street Style Treatment

By now, you’ve all probably spent a significant amount of time lusting over street style photographs of men and women who can somehow look impossibly chic while caught in the act of crossing the street, hailing a cab or having a casual conversation with friends.

Calling the rising popularity of street style blogs a phenomenon would be an understatement. Photographers like Scott Schuman, Tommy Ton andGarance Dor have now become household names, and are almost as revered as industry greats like Mario Testino. Lately it seems as if designers have taken a liking to the unrehearsed fashion photograph, and have tapped street style photogs to shoot their lookbooks.

Some labels choose to employ the bloggers themselveslast year, for example, Garance Dor shot Club Monaco’s fall lookbook, replicating her signature shots in which she spots effortless female trendsetters on the streets. The models were even typical candidates for the style blogger, and included influencers such as Byrdie Bell andTeen Vogue’s Laurel Pantin.

Tommy Ton has also been recruited by the likes of Swatch and handbag label Reece Hudson for lookbooks, both of which consist of the zoomed-in accessory shots that have become synonymous with his acute eye.

More recently, however, designers have decided to surpass hiring the actual blogger to take the photos and instead have gone with an “inspired-by street style” theme. First there was Tibi, who featured Olivia Palermo posing against faux backdrops of popular street style spots in the Spring 2011 campaign. This past week, both 10 Crosby by Derek Lam and Chlo revealed the lookbooks for their Resort 2012 collections, which were shot in that “caught-off-guard-but-still-looking-beautiful” manner perfected by the bloggers.

Now, I’m all for bloggers getting some well-deserved exposure for these collaborations, but there’s something about faking a street style shot that seems a bit off to me. You see, I want to be envious of a woman who can step out in her everyday garb and still look incredible in an impromptu photo, but what I can’t bring myself to envy is a model who just spent hours in hair and makeup who is pretending like she was caught in action by the camerawhen the shot was probably taken about twenty times.

How do you weigh in on this trend? Do you fancy the staged street style shot, or should it be kept in its original form of spontaneity?

