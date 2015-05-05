StyleCaster
15 Designer Bags Unapologetically Dripping in Logos

by
It’s a common-held belief that, when it comes to serious fashion, less is more. Less accessories, less detail, less color. That idea carries over to accessories, too—how many times have we been told that logos are tacky?—but we happen to think a designer logos can be fun and fabulous. And, newsflash: Many are meant to be ironic, gaudy, and kitschy (ahem Moschino), which makes us love them even more.

MORE: How to REALLY Spot a Fake Designer Bag 

Here, 15 unapologetic designer bags covered in logos that are sure to please your inner label you-know-what

Moschino Logo Clutch, $325; at Farfetch

Vintage Chanel Heart Logo Bag, $3,200; at Nasty Gal

MCM Rabbit Print Medium Pouch, $365; at Shopbop

YSL Logo Mini Crossbody Bag, $1,400; at Bluefly

Kenzo Large Zip Pouch, $230; at Shopbop

Louis Vuitton Zippy Coin Purse, $495; at Shopbop

MSGM backpack, $424; at Shopbop

Fendi Signature Roll Bag Leather Tote; at Fendi

Marc by Marc Jacobs Logo Bag, $46; at Farfetch

DKNY Logo Cross Body Bag, $128; at Shopbop

GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI logo plaque shoulder bag, $816; at Farfetch

Prada Canvas Mini Logo Tote with Strap, $695; at Neiman Marcus

DSQUARED2 Logo Weekender, $548; at Farfetch

