Designer Karen Walker To Collaborate with Uniqlo on Children’s Line

Indie designer Karen Walker—whose consistently cool collections wow us season after season—is set to bring her designs to a mass retailer, although most of the offerings will be for the under-12 set.

It was just announced Walker set to collaborate with Uniqlo on an 18-piece children’s collection called KW2 by KAREN WALKER. According to a press release, the range will include dresses, tops, pants and skirts for girls aged 3 to 11, and will feature Walker’s signature alphabet prints mixed with new, hand-illustrated designs inspired by “child geniuses.”

“We drew inspiration from the look of Karen Walker collections and with a little help from my five year old, Valentina, we picked out some of our beloved signature styles, such as frill hem sweatshirt dresses and boat pants, and restyled them for kids. We then added plenty of fun new prints including super-cute maths grid biro doodles of flowers, a trumpet and of course, the Karen Walker Bunny,” Walker said.

For the non-kids out there, don’t fear: Walker’s also created a range of women’s T-shirts for Uniqlo that will feature Walker’s signature charming prints, as well.

KW2 by KAREN WALKER and the KAREN WALKER x UNIQLO t-shirt range will be available starting June 3.