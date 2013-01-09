What I Want Now: Designer Kaelen Haworth Covets Cool Camera Straps and Gareth Pugh Boots

We’ve got to hand it to Kaelen Haworth: The Toronto native and Parsons grad first launched her fashion line, KAELEN, in 2010—and started showing at New York Fashion Week that very same year.
Since then, the designer has certainly made a name for herself among fashion followers, thanks to her clean and sophisticated—yet highly unique—designs, which often experiment with asymmetrical hemlines and interesting takes on the button-down shirt (a definitive staple, according to Haworth).
Because we love nothing more than seeing what stylish folks actually want for themselves, we caught up with the New York City resident—who’s inevitably gearing up for next month’s New York Fashion Week—to find out what’s on her winter wish list!
Read on to see what designer Kaelen Haworth wants right now!
"These are insane. But in the best kind of way. Also, they'll keep your legs warm in all your skirts."
Gareth Pugh Black Satin Slouchy Thigh-High Boot, $758; at SSense
"Any color. I want it. It's the best lip adornment ever created."
Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetic Lip Tar, $16 each; at OCC Makeup
"Because it's a pink neoprene wrap skirt. It's awesome."
KAELEN Pink Neoprene Wrap Skirt, $350; coming soon to Shopbop
"I'm not really big on perfumes, but Le Labo has such original ones that smell really clean and fresh. You don't get that chemical vibe from them."
Le Labo Rose 13 Perfume, $145; at Le Labo
"So much cooler than throwing my camera into my huge bag with no lens on it."
SFK Camera Strap Deluxe in Fool's Gold, $55; at Sarah Frances Kuhn
"This ring is such a perfect combination of beautiful and tough, I feel like it's a classic and so representative of her line."
Pamela Love Arrowhead Ring in Silver with Obsidian, $625; at Pamela Love
"The reason is twofold. First, I'm a fan of David Foster Wallace, and I'm obsessed with reading in general. Second, rumor has it there's an essay on David Lynch in here and all things "Twin Peaks." I just finished watching TP and I don't want it to be over so I'm clinging to anything!"
A Supposedly Fun Thing I'll Never Do Again by David Foster Wallace, $10; at Amazon
"Didn't you hear? Oxblood's big."
Essie Nail Polish in Lacy Not Racy, $8; at Nordstrom
"I'm obsessed with how simple but cool this
ring is. Also Eva and I are soul sisters so it's a win/win."
Eva Fehren Gold Wrap Claw Pinky Ring, $1,450; at Barneys New York
"All day, every day."
Simple Green Juice; at Juice Press
