What I Want Now: Designer Kaelen Haworth Covets Cool Camera Straps and Gareth Pugh Boots

We’ve got to hand it to Kaelen Haworth: The Toronto native and Parsons grad first launched her fashion line, KAELEN, in 2010—and started showing at New York Fashion Week that very same year.

Since then, the designer has certainly made a name for herself among fashion followers, thanks to her clean and sophisticated—yet highly unique—designs, which often experiment with asymmetrical hemlines and interesting takes on the button-down shirt (a definitive staple, according to Haworth).

Because we love nothing more than seeing what stylish folks actually want for themselves, we caught up with the New York City resident—who’s inevitably gearing up for next month’s New York Fashion Week—to find out what’s on her winter wish list!