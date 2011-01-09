StyleCaster
Designer Jewelry: $150 Or Less!

StyleCaster

Alyssa
by
Still have some holiday money burning a hole in your pocket? How about you buy yourself a little bling! One of the great things I noticed while shopping around for gifts this year was that so many designers including Pamela Love and Tom Binns are creating gorgeous, affordable pieces of jewelry. Even though they’re small, they serve as the perfect update to any ensemble. Here are some of my favorite jewels, all for $150 or less. And remember girls: It’s never too early to start dropping hints to the boy for Valentine’s Day!

Fallon crossed cables ring, $115, at Barneys

BB heart charm necklace, $150, at Bing Bang NYC

DSQUARED2 "Gate Moss" bracelet, $140, at ssense 

Pamela Love 14-karat gold bear ring, $115, at Net-A-Porter

Joomi Lim bracelet with large pearls, $150, at Opening Ceremony

Fallon soundbite earrings, $110, at Barneys

Low Luv x Erin Wasson armor knuckle ring, $80, at Singer 22

Silver key bangle, $110, at Bing Bang NYC

Pamela Love triangle ring, $115, at Opening Ceremony

Lizzie Fortunado Jewels friendship bracelets, $97, at Charm and Chain

Venessa Arizaga "moonshine" charm bracelet, $125, at Opening Ceremony 

Elizabeth and James sapphire tiger wrap ring, $125, at Revolve Clothing

Man VS. Animal bracelet, $95, at Boy NYC

Tom Binns Design bubble ring, $100, at Net-A-Porter

Multi pearl choker, $148, at Joomi Lim

Gioia glass animal print ring, $85, at Tre NYC

Sweet and vicious pearl necklace with skull, $150, at Venessa Arizaga

