Designer Jewelry: $150 Or Less!

Still have some holiday money burning a hole in your pocket? How about you buy yourself a little bling! One of the great things I noticed while shopping around for gifts this year was that so many designers including Pamela Love and Tom Binns are creating gorgeous, affordable pieces of jewelry. Even though they’re small, they serve as the perfect update to any ensemble. Here are some of my favorite jewels, all for $150 or less. And remember girls: It’s never too early to start dropping hints to the boy for Valentine’s Day!