14 Non-Wearable Designer Items to Make Your Life a Little Chicer

Kristen Bousquet
by
What a lovely, lovely world it would be if we could all afford an endless stream of Marc Jacobs handbags and Oscar de la Renta dresses. Unfortunately, for most young women, that’s not the case. That’s why sometimes, we have to depend on smaller luxuries to fill our lives that won’t break the bank.

Even better? When these little luxuries are made by our favorite designers, and—since they’re not wearable—will make our homes (and lives!) a little chicer.

From candles to notebooks, we’ve put together 14 of our favorite non-wearable designer items that won’t break the bank, but will look pretty at home.

Tory Burch Robinson Makeup Bag, Royal Fuchsia; $95 at neimanmarcus.com

Moschino Printed Umbrella; $175 at shopbop.com

Salvatore Ferragamo Gancini Passport Holder; $240 at shopbop.com

 

kate spade new york Porcelain Candle; $40 at neimanmarcus.com

Jonathan Adler Brass Elephant Ring Bowl; $88 at neimanmarcus.com

Lilly Pulitzer 'Chiquita Bonita' Earbuds & Pouch; $28 at nordstrom.com

Missoni Home Collection "Apothia" Candle; $88 at neimanmarcus.com

Mara Hoffman Ray Towel; $78 at shopbop.com

Oscar de la Renta 'Something Blue' Candle; $65 at nordstrom.com

Jonathan Adler Elephant Salt & Pepper Shakers; $48 at nordstrom.com

Marc by Marc Jacobs Skyline Notebook, New York; $18 at marcjacobs.com

Jonathan Adler All Occasion Card Set; $15 at shopbop.com

Marc by Marc Jacobs Pinwheel Large Bag Charm; $88 at shopbop.com

Kate Spade New York Sticky Note Set; $25 at shopbop.com

