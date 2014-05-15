10 Shameless Designer Knockoffs to Buy for Less

Here’s a little secret that any good shopper knows: It’s not really the items you wear but how you wear them that really showcases how stylish you are. That said, there’s nothing like owning a stunning piece by a designer you truly love—whether it’s a simple pair of sandals, a classic cocktail dress, or a bold statement piece. Even better? When those items have the words “buy for less” attached to them.

Sadly, the price of luxury goods make it difficult to snap up pieces we’re coveting (and they’re only going up, BTW), so sometimes a girl’s gotta be resourceful.

We’ve noticed that—for better or worse—some of our favorite pieces from top designers like Chanel, Christopher Kane, Fausto Puglisi, and Chloe have almost identical (and drastically cheaper) versions. Yes, we’re aware that with fast-fashion clothing, you’re not getting the same level of craftsmanship, quality of fabrics, or originality, but hey: It looks the part.

Click through the gallery above to see 10 shameless designer knockoffs, and let us know your thoughts below!