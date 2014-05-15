StyleCaster
Share

10 Shameless Designer Knockoffs to Buy for Less

What's hot
StyleCaster

10 Shameless Designer Knockoffs to Buy for Less

by
10 Shameless Designer Knockoffs to Buy for Less
10 Start slideshow

Here’s a little secret that any good shopper knows: It’s not really the items you wear but how you wear them that really showcases how stylish you are. That said, there’s nothing like owning a stunning piece by a designer you truly love—whether it’s a simple pair of sandals, a classic cocktail dress, or a bold statement piece. Even better? When those items have the words “buy for less” attached to them.

MORE: 7 Reasons Why Money Can’t Buy You Style

Sadly, the price of luxury goods make it difficult to snap up pieces we’re coveting (and they’re only going up, BTW), so sometimes a girl’s gotta be resourceful.

MORE: The 7 Habits of Highly Stylish People

We’ve noticed that—for better or worse—some of our favorite pieces from top designers like Chanel, Christopher Kane, Fausto Puglisi, and Chloe have almost identical (and drastically cheaper) versions. Yes, we’re aware that with fast-fashion clothing, you’re not getting the same level of craftsmanship, quality of fabrics, or originality, but hey: It looks the part.

MORE: How To Avoid Buyer’s Remorse Every Single Time You Shop

Click through the gallery above to see 10 shameless designer knockoffs, and let us know your thoughts below!

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

Chanel and Pixie Market ($42)

Fausto Puglisi and Zara (top $25.90; skirt $29.90)

Rag and Bone and Nasty Gal ($58)

Giambattista Valli and Jeffrey Campbell ($130)

Kate Spade and Romwe ($47.99)

BOYY and Zara ($29.90

Christopher Kane and Jessica Burrman ($85)

Chloe and Zara ($80)

Alexander Wang and Romwe ($21)

Prada and Zara ($25.90)

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Secret Beauty Ingredient: Pineapple

Secret Beauty Ingredient: Pineapple
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share