See Designer Halloween Masks Modeled by Grace Coddington, Man Repeller, and More

Even the fashion world is getting into the Halloween spirit: Vogue just published a photo editorial depicting some of their “favorite New Yorkers”—who just happen to be some of fashion’s biggest names—wearing masks created by some of the most prominent contemporary designers.
Vogue creative director Grace Coddington leads the pack, wearing a Halloween mask created by designer Stephen Jones paying homage, appropriately, to Coddington’s favorite animal: the cat. Other fashion faves in the lineup: the Man Repeller herself, Leandra Medine, modeling a classic hairy eye-and-nose combo mask created by hip eyewear brand Warby Parker.
Our favorite, though, has got to be Olivier Theyskens wearing a mask of his own design: A rather avant-garde appropriation of a classic women’s crisp white button-up. Head over to Vogue to see the rest of the designer Halloween creations!