These Luxe Designer Face Masks Are Cheaper Than a New Handbag

Let’s face it: masks are the one accessory everyone is wearing (and probably will be for the foreseeable future), so there’s no point in opting for a plain style when you can opt for a chic one that matches your look. Naturally, designers have hopped on the mask wagon, offering a slew of elevated staples adorned with their signature logos and unique motifs. Sure, some of these designer face masks may be a bit more expensive than your average go-to, but since you’ll definitely be getting tons of use out of it, you may as well splurge.

While a designer handbag or tote is undoubtedly a lust-worthy investment splurge, glamming up your PPE game gives your get-up a dose of luxury without having to shell out $1,000+. Plus, if you’re low-key into the enduring logomania craze, but don’t want to come off as too showy, a designer face covering is the perfect middle ground to add some glam to your sartorial situation without looking totally over-the-top (in case you’re concerned about that, that is.)

Not only will these premium face masks protect yourself and others, but they’ll also instantly transform your social-distancing-approved outfit instantly. Basically, it’s a solid understated approach to flaunting your refined taste and knack for designer labels without resorting to a logo-overload look. From Dolce & Gabbana and Off-White to up-and-coming cult designers like Sandy Liang and Ganni, some of the most sought after labels are now offering chic face masks that are practical but just a little fancier than your average shield.

Off-White Logo Mask

Simple, versatile, and chic.

Sandy Liang Always Gingham Face Mask

Masks are a great way to support up-and-coming designers you STAN without breaking the bank.

Anya Hindmarch Allover Stickers Printed Face Mask Covering

I mean, could this mask literally be any cuter? I didn’t think so.

Tom Ford Logo-Print Reusable Non-Medical Face Mask

This subtle face mask also comes in a wide range of different colors, including nude pink (pictured above) and traditional black.

Golden Goose Leopard Seamless Face Mask

This luxe, Western-inspired label may be known for its distressed sneakers, but this mask is a must for any fan of the cult brand.

Marc Jacobs 3-Pack Reusable Face Masks

These flirty, printed face masks add a touch of feminine flair (and color) to any get-up.

Ganni Patchwork Cotton Face Mask Set (3-Pack)

Ganni is still one of the more accessible designers on the market, but these face masks are some of the coolest we’ve seen since, well, masks became a thing.