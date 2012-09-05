Designer Diary: Sally LaPointe

It’s easy to have the misconception that the collections seen on the runway materialize out of thin air. Blood, sweat and most definitely tears go into every show, and with that in mind, we asked some of the most prominent and influential designers and stylists — both established and emerging — to share a day in their lives (in their own words) as they prepare for New York Fashion Week.

The Sally LaPointe woman is fearless. Often draped in layered, fluid fabrics unexpectededly constricted with architectural details and strong points of focus like peplums and shoulders. This woman marches to the beat of her own drummer and definitely isn’t afraid to take risks in her closet – or in her life. We love how Sally LaPointe creates a fantasy around an independent woman with a pure vision of her personal style. We had to ask this mastermind a few questions regarding her upcoming collection. Read more below to see just what she has in store for her new season and more.

StyleCaster: What item do you think every woman should have in her closet for fall?

Sally LaPointe: Something black or navy, structured but sexy, something that makes you feel powerful.

How would you describe the Sally LaPointe woman?

She is a woman of humble confidence. She wants something modern and feminine. She represents herself as someone you would be intrigued by. She is undoubtedly strong, intellectual, and slightly out of reach.

What music are you playing in the studio at the moment?

Grinderman.

How do you unwind after a long day?

I have a Michelada.

What’s the first thing you do after your show?

Take a deep breath and try to take in that very short lived moment

Any pre-show rituals?

I always have a Polaroid taken of myself and my business partner, Sarah Adelson, right before we walk out the door.

Who would you like to dress (dead or alive?)

Tilda Swinton.