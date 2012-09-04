Designer Diary: Catherine Malandrino

It’s easy to have the misconception that the collections seen on the runway materialize out of thin air. Blood, sweat and most definitely tears go into every show, and with that in mind, we asked some of the most prominent and influential designers and stylists — both established and emerging — to share a day in their lives (in their own words) as they prepare for New York Fashion Week.

With her flare for incorporating what would appear as contrasting elements, Catherine Malandrino effortlessly includes sophistication and sexiness into her collections. Often boasting body conscious silhouettes constructed from immaculate tailoring, Malandrino continues to evolve and push the envelope for both more conservative and risk-taking shoppers. We caught up with the designer as she prepares for her upcoming fashion show to talk about bloggers, fall trends and inspiring women. Read more below to see just what she had to say!

StyleCaster: How did this upcoming collection begin? What were the first inspirations?

Catherine Malandrino: First, it began with the movie The Garden of the Finzi-Contini by Vittorio de Sica and then by looking at the book Pictures from Tim Walker.

What kind of woman inspires you?

Many [types of] women inspire me. It’s more an attitude, a self-confidence. I love character and personality and a touch of eccentricity. She has free spirit and sensuality of French women coupled with the confidence and energy of American women.

What item do you think every woman should have in her closet this fall?

A rich, embroidered leather piece.

What are the biggest challenges in being a well-known designer?

To keep women dreaming.

What do you always have in your bag during fashion week time?

A red lipstick.

What do you think about the growing relevance and importance of fashion bloggers?

It brings a useful breath on the fashion landscape.

Photos courtesy of Catherine Malandrino.