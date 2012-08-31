StyleCaster
Share

Designer Fashion Week Diaries: Nicole Miller

What's hot
StyleCaster

Designer Fashion Week Diaries: Nicole Miller

Liz Doupnik
by
Designer Fashion Week Diaries: Nicole Miller
7 Start slideshow

It’s easy to have the misconception that the collections seen on the runway materialize out of thin air. Blood, sweat and most definitely tears go into every show, and with that in mind, we asked some of the most prominent and influential designers and stylists — both established and emerging — to share a day in their lives (in their own words) as they prepare for New York Fashion Week. 

Nicole Miller has been a heavyweight on the New York fashion scene for some time now and recently rejuvenated her line, breathing life back into her collection and focusing on a younger shopper. Last season, we fell in love with her 1970s-inspired collection that, with swinging mini-skirts and Keith Richards worthy wide-brimmed hats, proved that she was just as relevant as ever.

We were dying to get a sneak peek at her collection in the works and see how she approaches designing for her upcoming show. Read on to get the dish from the designer herself on inspirations, her team, and favorite works-in-progress.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7

Spring is all about color! This is some of my favorite embroidery in the new collection.

Photo: Nicole Miller/

The order of our show changes every day -- we are constantly adding pieces, editing looks and tweaking!

Photo: Nicole Miller/

Another late evening in the studio, fitting patterns on a mannequin.

Photo: Nicole Miller/

In the midst of planning the new collection, I am also designing new gowns for upcoming award shows. It really never ends! This is one of my favorite new patterns.

Photo: Nicole Miller/

I get so much inspiration from vintage shopping, and I am always experimenting with accessories -- especially come show time! Here are some of my favorite vintage buttons and jewelry.

Photo: Nicole Miller/

These are my right hand girls! My design team and I spend most of every day leading up to the show in this room.

Photo: Nicole Miller/

I love the contrast of these two new prints together!

Photo: Nicole Miller/

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Instagrams to Stalk During New York Fashion Week

Instagrams to Stalk During New York Fashion Week
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share