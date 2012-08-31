Designer Fashion Week Diaries: Nicole Miller

It’s easy to have the misconception that the collections seen on the runway materialize out of thin air. Blood, sweat and most definitely tears go into every show, and with that in mind, we asked some of the most prominent and influential designers and stylists — both established and emerging — to share a day in their lives (in their own words) as they prepare for New York Fashion Week.

Nicole Miller has been a heavyweight on the New York fashion scene for some time now and recently rejuvenated her line, breathing life back into her collection and focusing on a younger shopper. Last season, we fell in love with her 1970s-inspired collection that, with swinging mini-skirts and Keith Richards worthy wide-brimmed hats, proved that she was just as relevant as ever.

We were dying to get a sneak peek at her collection in the works and see how she approaches designing for her upcoming show. Read on to get the dish from the designer herself on inspirations, her team, and favorite works-in-progress.