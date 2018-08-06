27 Designer Crossbody Bags Worth Saving Up For

Fire up that dormant eBay account of yours, because you’re probably going to want to start selling off some of your less-vital possessions to start pooling money for the absurdly good handbags on the market right now—including crossbody bags.
Now, is a designer crossbody bag as practical as a full-sized, work-friendly tote? Perhaps not. But there’s no law saying you have to make your “investment” bag one that can fit your laptop. And if you are the pragmatic sort, they do tend to be significantly less expensive than their larger counterparts. Lugging around less also means you can have a little more fun with the details—chain straps, tassels, pom poms—without it overwhelming your entire outfit.
Ahead, you’ll find our 27 favorite designer crossbody bags seriously worth saving up for.
A version of this article was originally published in May 2016.
Kate Spade New York Cameron Street Hilli Leather Crossbody
This sweet little crossbody bag comes in morning dawn blue.
Kate Spade New York Cameron Street Hilli leather crossbody, $158 at Bloomingdale's
Bloomingdale's.
Bulgari Serpenti Forever
Spot the serpent on this emerald green calf leather bag.
Bulgari Serpenti Forever, $2,100 at Bulgari
Bulgari.
Gucci Dionysus GG Supreme Bag
This bag has a classic elegance about it.
Gucci Dionysus GG Supreme bag, $1,690 at Gucci
Gucci.
Fendi Double Flowerland Micro Baguette Crossbody Bag
This Fendi bag has two very different styles represented on each side of the bag: a sleek, solid-colored one one side and an embellished, fun design on the other.
Fendi Double Flowerland micro baguette crossbody bag, $1,988 at Matches Fashion
Matches Fashion.
Acne Studios Musubi Mini
This little bag has knot details based on the traditional Japanese obi sash.
Acne Studios Musubi mini, $1,050 at Acne Studios
Acne Studios.
Alexander Wang Shearling Hook Small Crossbody
Just look at that hook.
Alexander Wang Shearling Hook small crossbody, $795 at Alexander Wang
Alexander Wang.
Céline Bucket Bag
We'll take three of these calfskin bags.
Céline bucket bag, $1,600 at Céline
Céline.
Marc Jacobs Snapshot Crossbody Bag
This petite crossbody bag comes in three different colors: deep maroon, black and sandcastle.
Marc Jacobs Snapshot crossbody bag, $295 at Shopbop
Shopbop.
M2MALLETIER Mini Half Moon Bag
This plum and gold-detailed bag is just begging to be taken out on a night on the town.
M2MALLETIER Mini Half Moon bag, $1,045 at Shopbop
Shopbop.
Prada Mini Cahier Chain Wallet
Come for the black calf leather, stay for the pyramid stud detailing.
Prada Mini Cahier chain wallet, $1,020 at Farfetch
Farfetch.
Saint Laurent Mica Box
This small hatbox purse is covered in studs.
Saint Laurent Mica Box, $3,750 at YSL
YSL.
Stella McCartney Stilla Star Small Flap-Over Shoulder Bag
We're loving the blush color and soft material of this Stella bag.
Stella McCartney Stilla Star small flap-over shoulder bag, $1,045 at Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney.
Anya Hindmarch Leather Rainbow Heart Crossbody Bag
Three words: love, love, love.
Anya Hindmarch leather rainbow heart crossbody bag, $1,095 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Saks Fifth Avenue.
Burberry Hampshire Vintage Check Bonded Leather Convertible Wallet
This classic Burberry print will never go out of style.
Burberry Hampshire vintage check bonded leather convertible wallet, $790 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Saks Fifth Avenue.
KARA Fringe Crossbody Bag
Everyone needs a little fringe in their life.
KARA fringe crossbody bag, $795 at Shopbop
Shopbop.
3.1 Phillip Lim Alix Micro Crossbody
The polished loop closure is like nothing you've ever seen before.
3.1 Phillip Lim Alix micro crossbody, $695 at Need Supply Co.
Need Supply Co.
Bao Bao Issey Miyake Bicolor Lucent Crossbody Bag
You can pick this one up in silver too.
Bao Bao Issey Miyake Bicolor Lucent crossbody bag, $400 at Bergdorf Goodman
Bergdorf Goodman.
Balenciaga Triangle XS Calfskin Duffel Bag
Who can resist this extra-small, triangle-shaped duffel bag crossbody purse?
Balenciaga Triangle XS calfskin duffel bag, $1,800 at Bergdorf Goodman
Bergdorf Goodman.
Prada Corsaire Medium Mixed-Fur Messenger Bag
This Prada bag is as fun to touch as it is to look at.
Prada Corsaire medium mixed-fur messenger bag, $3,580 at Neiman Marcus
Neiman Marcus.
Danse Lente Phoebe Shoulder Bag
This Danse Lente bag is elegant and has serious style.
Danse Lente Phoebe shoulder bag, $455 at Fivestory
Fivestory.
Marge Sherwood Vava Leather Shoulder Bag
If you're looking for a minimalist bag, this is it.
Marge Sherwood Vava leather shoulder bag, $425 at Barneys New York
Barneys New York.
Cammello Crossbody
Get this: This Mansur Gabriel is made with Italian vegetable tanned leather.
Cammello crossbody, $495 at Mansur Gavriel
Mansur Gavriel.
Marni Leather Shoulder Bag
The fabric strap, the accordion bag, the leather: We love everything about this bag.
Marni leather shoulder bag, $1,768 at STYLEBOP
STYLEBOP.
Hunting Season Trunk Shoulder Bag
Pastel blue and suede has literally never looked this good.
Hunting Season trunk shoulder bag, $680 at Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter.
Victoria Beckham Eva Leather Crossbody Bag
It may look simple and very minimal, but peek inside, and you'll notice the plump lining.
Victoria Beckham Eva leather crossbody bag, $919 at STYLEBOP
STYLEBOP.
Alexander McQueen Box Bag 19
Just wait until you see the blush suede lining when you get your hands on this crossbody.
Alexander McQueen box bag 19, $1,990 at Alexander McQueen
Alexander McQueen.
Givenchy Cross3 Bag
The antique gold-finish metal chain gives this Givenchy crossbody real flair.
Givenchy Cross3 Bag, $1,190 at Givenchy
Givenchy.