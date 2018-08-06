27 Designer Crossbody Bags Worth Saving Up For

Fire up that dormant eBay account of yours, because you’re probably going to want to start selling off some of your less-vital possessions to start pooling money for the absurdly good handbags on the market right now—including crossbody bags.

Now, is a designer crossbody bag as practical as a full-sized, work-friendly tote? Perhaps not. But there’s no law saying you have to make your “investment” bag one that can fit your laptop. And if you are the pragmatic sort, they do tend to be significantly less expensive than their larger counterparts. Lugging around less also means you can have a little more fun with the details—chain straps, tassels, pom poms—without it overwhelming your entire outfit.

Ahead, you’ll find our 27 favorite designer crossbody bags seriously worth saving up for.

A version of this article was originally published in May 2016.