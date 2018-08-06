StyleCaster
27 Designer Crossbody Bags Worth Saving Up For

27 Designer Crossbody Bags Worth Saving Up For

Designer Crossbody Bags
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment.

Fire up that dormant eBay account of yours, because you’re probably going to want to start selling off some of your less-vital possessions to start pooling money for the absurdly good handbags on the market right now—including crossbody bags.

MORE: 5 Top-Selling Handbag Trends You’ll Want to Get Your Hands on, ASAP

Now, is a designer crossbody bag as practical as a full-sized, work-friendly tote? Perhaps not. But there’s no law saying you have to make your “investment” bag one that can fit your laptop. And if you are the pragmatic sort, they do tend to be significantly less expensive than their larger counterparts. Lugging around less also means you can have a little more fun with the details—chain straps, tassels, pom poms—without it overwhelming your entire outfit.

Ahead, you’ll find our 27 favorite designer crossbody bags seriously worth saving up for.

A version of this article was originally published in May 2016.

STYLECASTER | Crossbody Bags | Kate Spade New York Cameron Street Hilli Leather Crossbody
Kate Spade New York Cameron Street Hilli Leather Crossbody

This sweet little crossbody bag comes in morning dawn blue.

Kate Spade New York Cameron Street Hilli leather crossbody, $158 at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Bloomingdale's.
STYLECASTER | Crossbody Bags | Bulgari Serpenti Forever
Bulgari Serpenti Forever

Spot the serpent on this emerald green calf leather bag.

Bulgari Serpenti Forever, $2,100 at Bulgari

Photo: Bulgari.
STYLECASTER | Crossbody Bags | Gucci Dionysus GG Supreme Bag
Gucci Dionysus GG Supreme Bag

This bag has a classic elegance about it.

Gucci Dionysus GG Supreme bag, $1,690 at Gucci

Photo: Gucci.
STYLECASTER | Crossbody Bags | Fendi Double Flowerland Micro Baguette Crossbody Bag
Fendi Double Flowerland Micro Baguette Crossbody Bag

This Fendi bag has two very different styles represented on each side of the bag: a sleek, solid-colored one one side and an embellished, fun design on the other.

Fendi Double Flowerland micro baguette crossbody bag, $1,988 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | Crossbody Bags | Acne Studios Musubi Mini
Acne Studios Musubi Mini

This little bag has knot details based on the traditional Japanese obi sash.

Acne Studios Musubi mini, $1,050 at Acne Studios

Photo: Acne Studios.
STYLECASTER | Crossbody Bags | Alexander Wang Shearling Hook Small Crossbody
Alexander Wang Shearling Hook Small Crossbody

Just look at that hook.

Alexander Wang Shearling Hook small crossbody, $795 at Alexander Wang

Photo: Alexander Wang.
STYLECASTER | Crossbody Bags | Céline Bucket Bag
Céline Bucket Bag

We'll take three of these calfskin bags.

Céline bucket bag, $1,600 at Céline

Photo: Céline.
STYLECASTER | Crossbody Bags | Marc Jacobs Snapshot Cross Body Bag
Marc Jacobs Snapshot Crossbody Bag

This petite crossbody bag comes in three different colors: deep maroon, black and sandcastle.

Marc Jacobs Snapshot crossbody bag, $295 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | Crossbody Bags | M2MALLETIER Mini Half Moon Bag
M2MALLETIER Mini Half Moon Bag

This plum and gold-detailed bag is just begging to be taken out on a night on the town.

M2MALLETIER Mini Half Moon bag, $1,045 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | Crossbody Bags | Prada Mini Cahier Chain Wallet
Prada Mini Cahier Chain Wallet

Come for the black calf leather, stay for the pyramid stud detailing.

Prada Mini Cahier chain wallet, $1,020 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Crossbody Bags | Saint Laurent Mica Box in Leather All Over Studs
Saint Laurent Mica Box

This small hatbox purse is covered in studs.

Saint Laurent Mica Box, $3,750 at YSL

Photo: YSL.
STYLECASTER | Crossbody Bags | Stella McCartney Stilla Star Small Flap-Over Shoulder Bag
Stella McCartney Stilla Star Small Flap-Over Shoulder Bag

We're loving the blush color and soft material of this Stella bag.

Stella McCartney Stilla Star small flap-over shoulder bag, $1,045 at Stella McCartney

Photo: Stella McCartney.
STYLECASTER | Crossbody Bags | Anya Hindmarch Leather Rainbow Heart Crossbody Bag
Anya Hindmarch Leather Rainbow Heart Crossbody Bag

Three words: love, love, love.

Anya Hindmarch leather rainbow heart crossbody bag, $1,095 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue.
STYLECASTER | Crossbody Bags | Burberry Hampshire Vintage Check Bonded Leather Convertible Wallet
Burberry Hampshire Vintage Check Bonded Leather Convertible Wallet

This classic Burberry print will never go out of style.

Burberry Hampshire vintage check bonded leather convertible wallet, $790 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue.
STYLECASTER | Crossbody Bags | KARA Fringe Cross Body Bag
KARA Fringe Crossbody Bag

Everyone needs a little fringe in their life.

KARA fringe crossbody bag, $795 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | Crossbody Bags | 3.1 Phillip Lim Alix Micro Crossbody
3.1 Phillip Lim Alix Micro Crossbody

The polished loop closure is like nothing you've ever seen before.

3.1 Phillip Lim Alix micro crossbody, $695 at Need Supply Co.

Photo: Need Supply Co.
STYLECASTER | Crossbody Bags | Bao Bao Issey Miyake Bicolor Lucent Crossbody Bag
Bao Bao Issey Miyake Bicolor Lucent Crossbody Bag

You can pick this one up in silver too.

Bao Bao Issey Miyake Bicolor Lucent crossbody bag, $400 at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman.
STYLECASTER | Crossbody Bags | Balenciaga Triangle XS Calfskin Duffel Bag
Balenciaga Triangle XS Calfskin Duffel Bag

Who can resist this extra-small, triangle-shaped duffel bag crossbody purse?

Balenciaga Triangle XS calfskin duffel bag, $1,800 at Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Bergdorf Goodman.
STYLECASTER | Crossbody Bags | Prada Corsaire Medium Mixed-Fur Messenger Bag
Prada Corsaire Medium Mixed-Fur Messenger Bag

This Prada bag is as fun to touch as it is to look at.

Prada Corsaire medium mixed-fur messenger bag, $3,580 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | Crossbody Bags | Danse Lente Phoebe Shoulder Bag
Danse Lente Phoebe Shoulder Bag

This Danse Lente bag is elegant and has serious style.

Danse Lente Phoebe shoulder bag, $455 at Fivestory

Photo: Fivestory.
STYLECASTER | Crossbody Bags | Marge Sherwood Vava Leather Shoulder Bag
Marge Sherwood Vava Leather Shoulder Bag

If you're looking for a minimalist bag, this is it.

Marge Sherwood Vava leather shoulder bag, $425 at Barneys New York

Photo: Barneys New York.
STYLECASTER | Crossbody Bags | Cammello Crossbody
Cammello Crossbody

Get this: This Mansur Gabriel is made with Italian vegetable tanned leather.

Cammello crossbody, $495 at Mansur Gavriel

Photo: Mansur Gavriel.
STYLECASTER | Crossbody Bags | Marni Leather Shoulder Bag
Marni Leather Shoulder Bag

The fabric strap, the accordion bag, the leather: We love everything about this bag.

Marni leather shoulder bag, $1,768 at STYLEBOP

Photo: STYLEBOP.
STYLECASTER | Crossbody Bags | Hunting Season Trunk Suede and Leather Shoulder Bag
Hunting Season Trunk Shoulder Bag

Pastel blue and suede has literally never looked this good.

Hunting Season trunk shoulder bag, $680 at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter.
STYLECASTER | Crossbody Bags | Victoria Beckham Eva Leather Crossbody Bag
Victoria Beckham Eva Leather Crossbody Bag

It may look simple and very minimal, but peek inside, and you'll notice the plump lining.

Victoria Beckham Eva leather crossbody bag, $919 at STYLEBOP

Photo: STYLEBOP.
STYLECASTER | Crossbody Bags | Alexander McQueen Box Bag 19
Alexander McQueen Box Bag 19

Just wait until you see the blush suede lining when you get your hands on this crossbody.

Alexander McQueen box bag 19, $1,990 at Alexander McQueen

Photo: Alexander McQueen.
STYLECASTER | Crossbody Bags | Givenchy Cross3 Bag in Grained Leather and Suede
Givenchy Cross3 Bag

The antique gold-finish metal chain gives this Givenchy crossbody real flair.

Givenchy Cross3 Bag, $1,190 at Givenchy

Photo: Givenchy.

