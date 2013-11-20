The Cronut Craze Lives On: Fashion Insiders Are Designing Boxes For The Elusive Pastry

Ah, the cronut: That most elusive of pastries, pioneered by a tiny bake shop in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood run by pastry chef Dominique Ansel. Already an in-demand snack amongst fashion’s elite, the cronut just got an even more stylish makeover, courtesy of some of the fashion world’s biggest names–and it’s all for charity.

The Cronut Mission, as it is so-called, is an auction of 16 designer-made Cronut carrying cases from the likes of Peter Som, Simon Doonan and his partner Jonathan Adler, Heidi Klum, and many more. Bidding began yesterday, and the winning bids raise funds for God’s Love We Deliver, a New York-based nonprofit that sends nutritious meals to people who are too sick or otherwise cannot cook for themselves. As of press time, after only one day of being open, the highest bid is already up to $800.

Bonus cronut fun: Each carrying case comes with not one but two cronuts inside, of the pumpkin cream variety, topped with (naturally) gold leaves. It’s not too late, folks! The auction is open through November 26, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

See some of our favorite designer cronut cases below, then head to Bidding Owl to place your bid!