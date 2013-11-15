10 Past Designer Collaborations Currently on eBay (and How Much They’re Going For)

How crazy was the Isabel Marant for H&M frenzy yesterday? (Answer: very crazy). The collection—which sold out online in minutes— got us thinking about some other notable designer collaborations of the past. So much of the stuff ends up on eBay — shoppers either purchase items with the intention of reselling, or they’ve bought something they genuinely wanted but got it in the wrong size or color — so there’s a huge secondary market flourishing online.
Just hours after its release, there was tons of Isabel Marant for H&M stuff available on eBay, and at the moment much of it’s been marked up to astronomical rates. For example, boots that sold at retail for $299 are on eBay for a starting bid of $499. Its “Buy It Now” price: $899. That’s a 300 percent markup.
That said, we decided to seek out some of fashion’s biggest—and most recent collaborations—on eBay to see how things are selling now. Many of the collections are being sold either at retail price or below, though a few — like Lanvin and perennial fave Prabal Gurung—are still being marked up. Others are way more affordable, making us wonder if it really does make sense to wait a few months for the fervor around a collection to die down. In fact, we’re willing to bet that if you’re patient, even the Isabel Marant for H&M stuff will eventually go down in price.
Take a look at items from some of the past collaborations we’ve found on eBay!
Lanvin's delightful Alber Elbaz collaborated with H&M in 2010, creating a 48-piece collection for the retail giant. It sold out within hours.
New With Tags Lanvin for H&M Floral Puff Sleeve Dress, Size 2
Opening Bid: $299
Original Retail Price: $249
Bids: 0
Marni for H&M didn't quite sell out on its first day, but it almost did (shelves cleared on the second day). Still, the collaboration was a big hit among fashion editors, who scooped up its chunky jewelry and patterned skirts in droves.
Marni for H&M Green Forest Print Maxi Silk Dress
Opening Bid: $74.99
Original Retail Price: $129
Bids: 0
The 3.1 Phillip Lim for Target release was slightly botched, with some Target stores releasing product onto shelves before the official release date. Still, the collection sold out almost instantly, forcing Target to issue gift cards to disappointed customers.
3.1 Phillip Lim for Target Pullover
Opening Bid: $29.99
Original Retail Price: $34.99
Bids: 0
Maison Martin Margiela for H&M Horizontally Worn Dress
Opening Bid: $103.00
Original Retail Price: $199
Bids: 0
Comme des Garçons for H&M Black Wool Velvet Open Back Dress
Buy It Now Price: $129
Original Retail Price: $129
Does anybody remember the Comme des Garçons/H&M collab way back in 2008?
Jason Wu For Target Poplin Dress
Buy It Now Price: $69.95
Original Retail Price: $39.99
In 2012, Jason Wu created a 53-piece capsule collection for Target, inspired by French New Wave cinema and Jean Seberg. The collection did well, in part bolstered by the endorsement of First Lady Michelle Obama. That always helps, you know.
Prabal Gurung for Target First Date Print Black Chiffon Dress
Buy It Now: $9.99
Original Retail Price: $39.99
In early 2013, Prabal Gurung unleashed a monstrous 80 piece collection at Target, which sold out in only a day. It's selling points? Pieces were feminine and flirty, and priced all under $100.
Missoni for Target Cardigan
Current Bid: $5.50
Bids: 6
Missoni's much-anticipated 2011 Target collection encompassed not just clothing and accessories but home and travel products, too. There was even a bike! The collection sold out almost instantly, though much of it, obviously, made its way onto eBay shortly after.
Altuzarra for J. Crew Collection Patricia Dress
Current Bid: $10.50
Original Retail Price: $145
Bids: 2
Created by 2011 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award winner Joseph Altuzarra, the J. Crew capsule collection page homage ot traditional Breton style.