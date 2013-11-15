10 Past Designer Collaborations Currently on eBay (and How Much They’re Going For)

How crazy was the Isabel Marant for H&M frenzy yesterday? (Answer: very crazy). The collection—which sold out online in minutes— got us thinking about some other notable designer collaborations of the past. So much of the stuff ends up on eBay — shoppers either purchase items with the intention of reselling, or they’ve bought something they genuinely wanted but got it in the wrong size or color — so there’s a huge secondary market flourishing online.

Just hours after its release, there was tons of Isabel Marant for H&M stuff available on eBay, and at the moment much of it’s been marked up to astronomical rates. For example, boots that sold at retail for $299 are on eBay for a starting bid of $499. Its “Buy It Now” price: $899. That’s a 300 percent markup.

That said, we decided to seek out some of fashion’s biggest—and most recent collaborations—on eBay to see how things are selling now. Many of the collections are being sold either at retail price or below, though a few — like Lanvin and perennial fave Prabal Gurung—are still being marked up. Others are way more affordable, making us wonder if it really does make sense to wait a few months for the fervor around a collection to die down. In fact, we’re willing to bet that if you’re patient, even the Isabel Marant for H&M stuff will eventually go down in price.

Take a look at items from some of the past collaborations we’ve found on eBay!