Exclusive: Designer Christian Siriano Gives Us a Tour Of His New Nolita Store

It seems like ages ago that Christian Siriano stole our hearts as the wunderkind diva clad in black on Project Runway, coining such terms like “hot mess” and “fierce” and winning the show’s top prize back in 2008. Despite being the youngest contestant on the show (and having internships with McQueen and Vivienne Westwood under his belt), it became undeniably clear that his talent was a force to be reckoned with. Even as an underdog, Siriano was fearless and unapologetic; Five and a half years later, Siriano’s eponymous line is no longer a rookie at New York Fashion Week. With a bevy of devoted celebrity clients, a slew of collaborations with mass retailers like Payless Shoes, and now, his very own retail space in New York City, there’s no mistaking that Siriano’s 15 minutes are far from up.

Regardless of sustaining a certain level of reality fame over the past handful of years, Siriano has firmly planted himself as a rising fixture in the New York fashion scene. Today, his new space on Elizabeth Street in New York’s Nolita officially opens, ever so appropriately on the day of Fashion’s Night Out. We were lucky enough to get a personal tour of the space and his fall collection by the designer himself. From embellished formal gowns to to everyday sportswear, we saw first-hand this lust-worthy range of apparel and accessories — all from the comfort of a cushy gothic club chair.

But enough from us, let the man himself show you around the new space, tell you about his fall favorites, and give you some advice on how to keep looking, well, fierce.

Video by Patrick Biesemans