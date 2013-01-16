What I Want Now: Designer Christian Siriano Fills Us In On His Winter Wish List

There’s not much to say about Christian Siriano that you probably don’t already know. The gregarious designer got his start after winning season four of “Project Runway,” prompting the show’s mentor, Tim Gunn, to label him a prodigy, and causing guest judge Victoria Beckham to proclaim her willingness to wear any of his designs. Impressive indeed, but even more so is the fact that, since then, Siriano has managed to do what several other “Runway” winners couldn’t: Stay relevant.
Not only have his runway shows have become an integral part of New York Fashion Week (only a few weeks away!), but he’s written a style book, successfully dressed numerous celebrities for high-profile red carpets, and, most recently, opened his own boutique in New York City’s Nolita neighborhood.
Because we love nothing more than seeing what stylish folks actually want for themselves (and as longtime Siriano fans), we caught up with the busy 27-year-old designer to find out what’s on his winter wish list!
Click through to see what's on designer Christian Siriano's winter wish list!
"This is a bag is the perfect mix of masculine and feminine and holds everything!
Givenchy Croc-Stamped Antigona Shopper Tote, $1,069; at Barneys
"I would love to read this over [a long] weekend!"
Grace: A Memoir, $23; at Barnes & Noble
"Who wouldn't want to cuddle up in this wool and cashmere blanket?"
Hermes Avalon Wool and Cashmere Blanket, $1,300; at Hermes
"These make great gifts to keep warm. They're so soft, light and an amazing price. I would love one."
Luxe Faux Fur Scar, $12.99; at Restoration Hardware
"I love these candles because before they are even lit you can smell them in your entire room."
Figue Noir Candle, $58; at Belle Fleur NY
"The most amazing new iPhone case inspired by crocodile skin—such and a unique find."
Black Aluminium Croc iPhone Case, $120; at Haus Collective
"This is one of the most amazing travel bags that would be perfect for how much I travel."
Givenchy Nightingale Trolley Bag, $3,305; at Net-a-Face
"I normally wear jeans and a T-shirt every day, and I love this McQueen print tee."
Alexander McQueen Raven Skull T-Shirt, $238; at SSense
For more on Christian Siriano (or to shop online), check out his website now!