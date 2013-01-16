What I Want Now: Designer Christian Siriano Fills Us In On His Winter Wish List

There’s not much to say about Christian Siriano that you probably don’t already know. The gregarious designer got his start after winning season four of “Project Runway,” prompting the show’s mentor, Tim Gunn, to label him a prodigy, and causing guest judge Victoria Beckham to proclaim her willingness to wear any of his designs. Impressive indeed, but even more so is the fact that, since then, Siriano has managed to do what several other “Runway” winners couldn’t: Stay relevant.

Not only have his runway shows have become an integral part of New York Fashion Week (only a few weeks away!), but he’s written a style book, successfully dressed numerous celebrities for high-profile red carpets, and, most recently, opened his own boutique in New York City’s Nolita neighborhood.

Because we love nothing more than seeing what stylish folks actually want for themselves (and as longtime Siriano fans), we caught up with the busy 27-year-old designer to find out what’s on his winter wish list!