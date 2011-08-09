Designer CC Skye Talks Resort, Collabs and Wrap Bracelets

I have been a fan of Malibu designer CC Skye since the moment I first saw her iconic leather and metal screw wrap bracelet in a fashion closet years ago. It was my go-to accessory, which I owned in multiple colors and was never seen without.

Since those early years, her eponymous jewelry collection has grown to include leather handbags, limited-edition collaborations, and too many celebrity endorsements to recount. We wanted to catch up with CC, check out her latest designs, and see when we can expect more CC Skye goodies like footwear to hit stores.

What inspired you to start your own accessories line?

It’s funny because I never wore jewelry so I approached it from a really fresh perspective the first few collections were almost the antithesis of jewelry at the time. I always knew I would do my own line of “something” but I thought it would be clothing, and actually dabbled in clothing first but I fell in love with the jewelry process. You get to work with your hands when you make jewelry, and it’s the same now with handbags. Working with my hands was what I wanted to do, and to be an integral part of the transformation process, seeing something come out of nothing, was what I fell in love with.

What was your big break as a designer and entrepreneur?

My big break was the Gold Chain and Leather Wrap bracelet of 2007. When it hit the celeb scene, I was working out of my apartment in Malibu with one assistant and I recall we really liked working on the floor – we didn’t even have desks! Once the bracelet hit the press hundreds of emails came in from all over the world, from Tokyo to Pakistan. Everyone was desperate for this bracelet. We had to find our first factory and push out thousands of units on a moments notice. The brand grew quickly from there to 10 times the size in one year. Managing that amount of growth so fast was a thrill ride, a dream come true. I still hear girls say all the time “I had that bracelet!”

Which are your favorite pieces from your resort collection?

My favorite pieces from the resort collection are the black and white Brit bag and the Navajo black tote. I love the Brit because its uses color blocking so well and black on white is so striking and sexy. It’s actually the color palate of my home and it’s very Chanel. Coco clearly used the contrast of black and white as well. The Navajo tote uses a woven leather that is inspired by traditional Navajo patterns. It is a sophisticated, luxe version of a bohemian carry all for the modern girl. I use it every day!

Tell us more about your collaboration with Stila Cosmetics for Fashion’s Night Out. How did that come about?

Stila has always been a huge supporter of the brand and contacted me with multiple ideas about a collaborating with them. We’ll be collaborating on a clutch for Fashion’s Night Out that can also be worn as a luxe make up bag. There is another product collaboration we are launching with Stila for Holiday which we will release details on soon!

Speaking of collaborations, I read that you’re working on sunglasses and shoes. When can we expect to see those in stores?

We are in discussions and planning phases right now. It may not launch until 2013. Everything in fashion is timing and I will know when the time is right to strike!

