Designer Casey Larkin Debuts Organic Line

San Francisco designer Casey Larkin launched her new line of eco-inspired clothing this spring- and it is amazing.

The line, Mr. Larkin, is filled with jumpsuits and band jackets in neutral colors and faded pastels, which have been dyed from vegetables found at local grocery stores, according to Elle.

The pieces also incorporate recycled finishings for a final touch, such as metal paillettes from the 1930s, and bugle beads from the 50s.

Check out the collection on mrlarkin.net, I for one can’t wait to get my hands on this organic romper.