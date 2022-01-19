Everything You Need To Know About Consigning Luxury Goods In 2022

Scroll To See More Images

I’m a big believer in donating clothes and items I no longer need, but I’m also not opposed to consigning my pricier pieces. Fashion consignment has gotten a total makeover in the last few years, as shopping sustainably and buying secondhand have become high priority for millennial and Gen Z shoppers alike. Suddenly, browsing sites like The Real Real, Fashionphile and Rebag feels as glamorous as walking into the Chanel store in Soho. But in addition to buying via consignment, selling your own pieces is a great way to make some money—and it all starts with knowing which designer brands have a high resale value.

The Real Real’s 2022 Luxury Consignment Report isn’t just an interesting read for any well-informed fashionista—it’s basically a guide to making $$$ selling your luxury goods. Finding out the brands with high resale values can help you assess what bags and luxury items are worth buying as investment pieces, as well as when it’s time to let them go.

And spoiler alert, now is in fact a great time to let them go. More people are consigning than ever before—and I’m not talking about older fashionistas with handbag collections they’ve been building up for decades! A large portion of people buying and selling on TRR fall into Gen Z and millennial age ranges, with Gen Z as the most rapidly-growing demo up 56 percent since last year. Looking at what they want to shop (or get rid of) is particularly telling as we assess the year’s upcoming trends.

Of course, I’m here to talk specifics. What exactly are people buying and selling these days? Below, a deep dive into the consignment stats that can help inspire your next impulse buy or closet clean-out—plus, a peek at which brands in particular made consigners the most coin.

The Top Brands To Sell

In virtually every demographic, the same six brands topped the resale lists. In terms of luxury, front-runners included Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci and Prada. For contemporary fashion, Tory Burch and Rag & Bone took the lead.

What Everyone’s Selling

Let’s go from youngest to oldest, shall we? Gen Z are all about turning a profit on Gucci sneakers, belts and crossbody bags. Millennials are more into consigning contemporary fashion, letting go of their once-beloved skinny jeans by Rag & Bone, J Brand and Frame. Gen X has a plethora of luxury bags worth consigning, including Chanel and Gucci shoulder bags and Louis Vuitton top-handle purses.

Baby Boomers focus less on brand name and more on item quality, consigning unbranded cocktail rings, statement earrings and the like. Last but not least, the Silent Generation (ages 77-94) includes a lot of male consigners looking to let go of suiting, from ties by Hermès and Versace to Ermenegildo Zegna suits.

Which Logos Are In (And Out)

Logomania is a thing, but not every brand resonates with every age group. Gen X is selling a ton of Fendi Baguettes and LV Multicolore bags to millennials, who are conveniently selling their Tiffany & Co. “Return to Tiffany” pieces to Gen Z—who somehow just discovered the brand. Logo-heavy brands declining in resale value include Michel Kors, Kate Spade and Tory Burch logo totes.

The ’90s Revival

’90s fashion is back and better than ever, with Gen X selling 37 percent more ’90s pieces YOY and Gen Z buying 61 percent more of them. From this information, it’s easy to narrow down exactly which designers are back and better than ever with high resale values, including Jean Paul Gaultier and Thierry Mugler both up 70 percent, vintage Prada up 38 percent, Vivienne Westwood up 26 percent and Missoni up 20 percent.

Gendering Fashion is Pointless

And TBH, kinda stupid! Consignment shoppers are certainly not limiting their selection at the moment—and the numbers are proof. Year over year, TRR has seen a 69 percent increase in women buying men’s Balenciaga, a 62 percent increase in men buying women’s Bottega Veneta handbags and a 27 percent increase in women buying men’s suiting.

Vintage Jewelry > Shiny & New

Skip Breakfast at Tiffany’s and opt for breakfast in bed while shopping online! Vintage jewelry is up to two to three times more valuable than modern pieces on the resale market, with noteworthy standouts including vintage Chanel necklaces selling for up to 697 percent (!) of retail, vintage Rolex watches selling for up to 298 percent of retail and vintage Tiffany clip-on earrings selling for up to 381 percent of retail. Time to raid grandma’s jewelry box.

The Best Pieces To Consign Right Now

The lineup you’ve been waiting for! Based on all this 2021 data, TRR is making suggestions on the top items to consign in 2022 to make bank. The list is as follows: New Balance sneaker collabs (selling for up to 387 percent of retail), Dior Jordan sneakers (selling for up to 318 percent of retail), Chrome Hearts Trucker Hats (selling for up to 296 percent of retail), Rolex Submariner Date Watches (selling for up to 262 percent of retail), Patek Philippe Nautilus Watches (selling for up to 258 percent of retail), Chanel costume jewelry (selling for up to 234 percent of retail), Louis Vuitton Coussin Bags (selling for up to 175 percent of retail), Bottega Veneta Chelsea Boots (selling for up to 100 percent of retail), Emilio Pucci mini dresses (selling for up to 99 percent of retail) and lastly, Prada men’s nylon bags (selling for up to 98 percent of retail).