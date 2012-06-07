5 Designer Bicycles and Their Budget-Friendly Alternatives

Now that summer is here, we’re dubbing it unofficial bicycle season. (We know some folks are brave enough to ride their wheels in the winter, but we’re definitely not). We’re firm believers that summer is the time for aimless rides around the city while pretending we’re in a music video for our favorite summer jams (admit it — you know you’ve done it too).

For those of us who like to do everything in style, finding the perfect bike can be just as daunting of a task as finding the perfect pair of denim shorts. Luckily, we’ve managed to do a little work for you.

Here, we’ve compiled a list of stylish bikes that features five stunning designer bikes (like one from kooky Uncle Karl) as well as their more budget-friendly alternatives. Now you can enjoy the summer weather and also cruise in style.