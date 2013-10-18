This Serial Thief Stole 904 Designer Bags With a Totally Genius Method (Just Saying)

We’re sure many women aren’t all too pleased with the rising prices of designer handbags, but one particular British woman figured out a unique (read: illegal) solution to the problem. Jayne Rand, a housewife and mother of two embarked on a three year shoplifting spree, only to be caught red-handed stealing her 905th designer bag. All good things must come to an end, right?

The Independent is reporting that the 48-year-old has been sentenced to a year and a half in jail, and police believe her to be Britain’s largest designer handbag thief. Indeed, few are brave enough to walk into the likes of Gucci, Prada, Dior, and Louis Vuitton, sans bag, then pick a handbag of their choosing, remove the security tag, and stroll out of the boutique with said new bag, as Rand did.

Apparently Rand told police she needed money to “fund her lifestyle,” and that she earned an estimated $142,445 by selling nearly all her loot. Rand admitted to her crimes after getting caught in the act by security staff at a shopping center in South Wales, who then discovered two handbags in her car which were stolen that very day. Touché.

No one in her family had any clue what Rand was up to, and one of her neighbors was quoted in The Telegraph saying, “she is not the sort of person you see with a new handbag every week.” Meanwhile her lawyer said, “She bitterly regrets everything that she’s done,” adding that she had previously been a housewife and devoted mother “of good character.”