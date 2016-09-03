21 Grown-Up Backpacks That Go Way Beyond Back-To-School

StyleCaster
We live in a wonderful world where sneakers and backpacks are finally acceptable accessories for an adult to wear—so celebrate it!

Double-strap carryalls have graduated from collegiate essential to practical work bag, legitimate fashion accessory, and unexpected alternative to the standard investment purse. High-end brands have caught on to the idea, and now you can find designer backpacks alongside Céline satchels and Givenchy totes on the floors of Barneys and Bergdorfs.

So, as fond as I was of my Lion King version back in the day, I think I’m even more excited about 2016’s batch: patch-embellished backpacks from Marc Jacobs, luxe suede rucksacks from 3.1 Phillip Lim, and ’90s-style mini-bags from DKNY.

With fall around the corner, it’s time to put that grown-up salary to good use and invest in one of the best backpacks this season.

Mercer Backpack, $895; at Derek Lam 10 Crosby

Canyon Quilt Mini Turnlock Rucksack, $395; at Coach

Warren Backpack, $298; at Botkier

Gucci GG Marmont Leather Backpack, $2,290; at Matches Fashion

Logan Backpack, $240; at Oliver Cabell

Marc Jacobs Rummage Embellished Backpack, $750; at Neiman Marcus

Mini Marti, $795; at Alexander Wang

The Bedford Carroll Gardens Backpack, $110; at State

Tibetan Red with White Zipper Backpack, $525; at Kara

Loeffler Randall Small Backpack, $396; at Need Supply Co.

Bianca Mini Backpack with Fringe, $1,095; at 3.1 Phillip Lim

Lawrence Backpack, $125; at Matt & Nat

Small Courier Backpack, $1,675; at Proenza Schouler

The Dipped Mini Zip Backpack, $70; at Everlane

Fendi Buggies Backpack, $2,450; at Barneys New York

Kelly Spring Mist, $475; at Donatienne

Mini Backpack, $248; at DKNY

Saku Backpack, $278; at Liebeskind-Berlin

Backpack, $895; at Mansur Gavriel

See by Chloé Bisou Backpack, $254.70; at Farfetch

Miu Miu Multicolor Tapestry Backpack, $1,660; at Ssense

