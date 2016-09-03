21 Grown-Up Backpacks That Go Way Beyond Back-To-School

We live in a wonderful world where sneakers and backpacks are finally acceptable accessories for an adult to wear—so celebrate it!

Double-strap carryalls have graduated from collegiate essential to practical work bag, legitimate fashion accessory, and unexpected alternative to the standard investment purse. High-end brands have caught on to the idea, and now you can find designer backpacks alongside Céline satchels and Givenchy totes on the floors of Barneys and Bergdorfs.

So, as fond as I was of my Lion King version back in the day, I think I’m even more excited about 2016’s batch: patch-embellished backpacks from Marc Jacobs, luxe suede rucksacks from 3.1 Phillip Lim, and ’90s-style mini-bags from DKNY.

With fall around the corner, it’s time to put that grown-up salary to good use and invest in one of the best backpacks this season.